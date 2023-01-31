Benjamin Levy Aguilar Says Speaking His Native Language On Chicago PD Was 'The Most Beautiful Thing'

A "rookie" cop, officer Dante Torres first appears on Season 9 of the NBC "One Chicago" drama "Chicago PD." The quiet but professional officer is under the tutelage of Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) before getting recruited into the CPD Intelligence Unit at the start of Season 10. Halstead, however, gets intel suggesting Torres has gang affiliations and a rap sheet. But he soon discovers that while Torres was a gang member as a teen, he actually went to juvie for beating his abusive stepfather after the police didn't do anything for him or his mother. The young man then removed his tattoos and vowed to never neglect the people in need of help.

Torres is played by Guatemalan actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar — who originally appeared as a different character, suspect Franco Chavaro, on Season 7 of the series (via NBC Insider). Here's what Aguilar had to say about getting to speak in his native language on the show.