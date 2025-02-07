Ben Affleck's 2025 Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial Replaces Jennifer Lopez With Two Familiar Faces
Ben Affleck's affinity for the Boston-based Dunkin' chain has been well-documented for years, so it wasn't too surprising when Affleck began starring in Dunkin' ads in 2023, serving up coffee to unsuspecting customers at the drive-through window during a Super Bowl LVII spot. What was surprising is that he got then-wife Jennifer Lopez to shill for the coffee-and-donuts giant too, with the Bronx-born pop star making a cameo as she pulls up to the window to chastise Ben while ordering a glazed donut.
The pair took things to the next level during the 2024 Super Bowl, when Affleck and Lopez — along with fellow superstars Matt Damon and Tom Brady — turned heads for the ridiculously over-the-top Dunkin' ad (although it was far from the worst Super Bowl commercial of all time) that featured Affleck, Damon and Brady — in orange and hot pink Dunkin' track suits — interrupting J.Lo's recording session to show off Ben's questionable hip-hop skills as leader of the DunKings.
Well, now it's another year and there's another Super Bowl — which means Ben is back to once again promote Dunkin'. But the latest Affleck-led Dunkin' ad for Super Bowl 2025 sees him returning with some new blood by his side: Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong. This isn't a shock, considering his 2022 marriage to Lopez dissolved after just two years.
Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong star in the new Dunkin' ad
It seems natural that Ben Affleck's younger brother, Casey Affleck, would step in where Matt Damon left off, and the hometown connection makes "Succession" actor and fellow Bostonian Jeremy Strong an interesting addition to the Dunkin' gang.
In the ad that dropped ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl (titled "The Bean Method"), Strong — known for his intense style of Method acting — is seen submerged in a barrel of ground coffee where he's trying to become one with his new character. Meanwhile, Ben and Casey bicker about Strong's acting process and question whether they should have shelled out the extra money to work with long-time buddy Matt Damon again.
While it doesn't pack the same punch in terms of the extravagant, glitzy star-power that the 2024 ad had with the mere presence of J.Lo, Damon and NFL legend Tom Brady, "The Bean Method" is still another chuckle-worthy addition to Affleck's perfect pairing with the Dunkin' brand.