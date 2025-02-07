Ben Affleck's 2025 Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial Replaces Jennifer Lopez With Two Familiar Faces

Ben Affleck's affinity for the Boston-based Dunkin' chain has been well-documented for years, so it wasn't too surprising when Affleck began starring in Dunkin' ads in 2023, serving up coffee to unsuspecting customers at the drive-through window during a Super Bowl LVII spot. What was surprising is that he got then-wife Jennifer Lopez to shill for the coffee-and-donuts giant too, with the Bronx-born pop star making a cameo as she pulls up to the window to chastise Ben while ordering a glazed donut.

The pair took things to the next level during the 2024 Super Bowl, when Affleck and Lopez — along with fellow superstars Matt Damon and Tom Brady — turned heads for the ridiculously over-the-top Dunkin' ad (although it was far from the worst Super Bowl commercial of all time) that featured Affleck, Damon and Brady — in orange and hot pink Dunkin' track suits — interrupting J.Lo's recording session to show off Ben's questionable hip-hop skills as leader of the DunKings.

Well, now it's another year and there's another Super Bowl — which means Ben is back to once again promote Dunkin'. But the latest Affleck-led Dunkin' ad for Super Bowl 2025 sees him returning with some new blood by his side: Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong. This isn't a shock, considering his 2022 marriage to Lopez dissolved after just two years.