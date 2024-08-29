The Rings Of Power: What Does Tolkien Say About Say About Rhûn?

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 is off and running — and the second installment of showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay's Middle-earth epic is full of a lot of, well, dust, rock, and sand. Yes, we're talking about the region of Rhûn. The first few episodes manage to rein in the overwhelming number of plot lines from Season 1, but one narrative that picks up steam is the story of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and the Harfoots Nori and Poppy (Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards, respectively). Over the first portion of the season, the trio finds themselves pushing further and further into Rhûn, where they find marauders, magical staffs, and a severe lack of water.

If you're wondering how much of this is accurate to J.R.R. Tolkien's writings, the answer is that the Oxford author actually didn't write much about the area. Rhûn isn't in "The Lord of the Rings" (although some of its inhabitants are — more on that in a minute), and despite covering a major portion of the continent and being stuffed full of nations of mortal humans and even some distant Dwarven enclaves, Tolkien barely tells us anything about Rhûn itself.

Still, as with most parts of Middle-earth, there are a few tidbits to go from, and these are clearly guiding the showrunners and writers as they all but invent this portion of the story. Let's see what Tolkien did say about Rhûn and how it matches up with the "Rings of Power" adaptation.