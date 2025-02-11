The 5 Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Petticoat Junction

Part of CBS' popular rural universe (which included "Green Acres," "The Beverly Hillbillies," and more), "Petticoat Junction" takes a peek at life for the Bradley family: Mom, Kate (Bea Benaderet), who owns the whistlestop hotel The Shady Rest; Uncle Joe Carson (Edgar Buchanan), king of the get-rich-quick scheme; and Kate's three teenage daughters, tomboy Betty Jo (Linda Kaye Henning); bubbly and boy-crazy Billie Jo (Jeannine Riley, Gunilla Hutton, and Meredith McRae); and brainy Bobbie Jo (Pat Woodell and Lori Saunders). Together, they face down typical teenage troubles and take part in sometimes cornpone but always fun shenanigans.

Sadly, this sweet and harmlessly goofy sitcom was visited by the specter of death before its network run concluded. Bea Benaderet passed away from cancer on October 13, 1968, right at the start of the filming of Season 6. "Petticoat Junction" avoided addressing this tragedy with a recasting. Instead, Kate takes up world travel, and Benaderet was replaced by June Lockhart as big-city doctor Dr. Janet Craig. The show lasted two more seasons before being a victim of CBS' "rural purge," a swathe of cancellations that occurred for an arguably dumb reason — the network decided to cut back on popular shows that had a less desirable audience demographic. Even worse, it was cancelled without a real series finale, making it one of those beloved shows that didn't get the ending it deserved.

Decades have passed by since "Petticoat Junction" pulled into the station for its final trip. But even though some of the show's older cast members have passed on, many of its younger stars are still among the living. Here's who's still up and kicking from the cast of "Petticoat Junction."