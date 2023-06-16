Why Guy Ritchie Is Making The Gentlemen Sequel A TV Series

Guy Ritchie has spent the better part of his decades-long career crafting high-octane, seriocomic tales of wise-cracking, gun-toting criminal sorts doing what those sorts are rife to do. To date, Ritchie has helmed half a dozen or so films about low-level gangsters running amok in the streets of England. And if you've seen them all, you might agree that he pretty much perfected the form with his 2019 offering, "The Gentlemen." It seems that star-studded affair holds a particular spot in Ritchie's heart, as he's set to revisit the world in a spinoff series for Netflix.

Though Ritchie produced a small screen adaptation of his own "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels" in 2000, "The Gentlemen" will mark the first time the filmmaker has written and directed a serialized project. And as Ritchie recently told Time, he specifically developed "The Gentleman" as a series so he could revel in building out the film's criminal underworld. "I have to say that is a beguiling departure from just making films," Ritchie said. "When you realize how immersive you can become within certain worlds, TV does become very attractive."

As Ritchie went on to say, he's hoping fans of "The Gentleman" will approach watching the series the same way he watches streaming fare. "Yeah, I'm a binger," he said, before winkingly adding, "So I like to wait until it's all there together. And then I'll rattle through the episodes like bullets in a full magazine. I like to do the whole clip."