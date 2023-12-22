The Real Reason Pedro Pascal Left Netflix's Narcos

Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico" Season 1 effectively serves as Season 4 of "Narcos." The latter show takes place in Colombia, and a change of venue to Mexico is what officially separates the two series. However, some characters, like Alberto Ammann's Pacho Herrera, are prominent in both projects. That said, while Pedro Pascal is a key part of the main cast of "Narcos" as DEA agent Javier Peña, he's absent entirely from "Narcos: Mexico."

As it turns out, Pascal's departure was a creative choice made by the writing staff rather than a decision the actor made for career or personal reasons. Producer Eric Newman explained the genesis of this development in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter around the time "Narcos: Mexico" was set to premiere on Netflix. "It was a part of the plan as early as Season 2," Newman said. "The design was always to finish out the Colombian story and the players that we've come to know there, and then start anew in Mexico."

So, while it theoretically might have been possible to integrate Peña into the plot of "Narcos: Mexico," Pascal leaving served the larger purpose of establishing something of a clean slate for the beginning of the sequel series.