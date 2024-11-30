Movie Theaters Are Turning Away Wicked Fans With Their Faces Panted

Both of those fans reported that their experiences happened specifically at AMC theater locations, though another person claimed that the same thing happened at a Cinemark. Plenty of other fans, meanwhile, claimed that they were able to see "Wicked" with no problems — face paint and all. One person said: "I saw so many people painted in green at regal but they let people in with no problem."

So what in the land of Oz is going on? As USA Today pointed out, the discrepancy may come down to how strictly individual locations or employees enforce the rules. The AMC website does state that they don't allow decorative face coverings, saying: "Face paint, helmets, masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety reasons), or anything that covers the face are prohibited."

This latest trend of asking fans to wash off their face paint has some commenters confused, though, with one person posting, "So many people did this for inside out though. [...] That's so weird!"

Other commenters brought up Minions, Scream, and Halloween as examples of when they'd seen people allowed into the theater in face paint or masks. Another person wrote: "I went to the minion movie painted as a minion and they let me in."

But one of the most common explanations in the comments was that the rule stems from the horrifying incident at the premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012. There, a gunman killed 12 people and injured 70 others in one of the worst mass shootings in modern history. The incident prompted multiple policy updates in the entertainment industry in the interests of security, and AMC, for one, officially updated its rules to ban masks and fake weapons from its theaters.

It's a somber reminder for an event as joyful as "Wicked," but any fans who are asked to change at the theater should remember that the staff members are just doing their jobs.