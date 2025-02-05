The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster Mistake Has Everyone's Attention For All The Wrong Reasons

The teaser trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has earned near-universal praise. The same cannot be said about the film's new posters. Four images released on the Marvel movie's social media pages attracted criticism for noteworthy visual errors and speculation about the usage of generative AI in their production. A studio spokesperson has told The Hollywood Reporter that AI was not used for these posters — though many remain unconvinced by this statement.

One common strategy to identify if an image is AI-generated or not involves counting the fingers on people's hands. Image generators are notoriously bad at hands. In the social media poster showing a crowd of people cheering, the hand waving the leftmost blue flag has only three fingers and a thumb. In that same poster, the same glasses-wearing old woman appears multiple times — though that mistake could be the result of standard photo editing rather than anything AI-based. Other odd details — like the nonsensical "We 4 You" sign and the off-model tiny head on a Thing toy in another poster — have also raised alarm bells about something being just a bit off.

If we're to take the Marvel representative at their word, even the number of fingers could be just a photo-editing mistake. However, The Hollywood Reporter piece doesn't include the rep's exact wording, and sometimes specific language is everything in knowing if or how AI was used. See the controversy over "The Brutalist," which allegedly used AI to generate some architectural images — different sources involved in the production have described the process differently. There is also the possibility that AI-generated elements made it into the posters without the studio knowing. Adobe has been adding AI features to traditional editing software like Photoshop, so some combination of photography, human artistry, and AI generation could easily result in images like these.