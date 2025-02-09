Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Super Bowl Spot Teases Tom Cruise's Epic Farewell As Ethan Hunt
The ending of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" left many unanswered questions about how the struggle between Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the artificial intelligence known as the Entity would play out. For starters, there's not going to be a "Part Two" per se, as the next "Mission: Impossible" film will be called "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," implying this could be the last time we see Hunt choose to accept a seemingly insurmountable task. Although knowing Cruise, he could easily be game for playing this role for a couple more decades.
The first "Final Reckoning" trailer came out in November 2024, but a new one has arrived just in time for the Super Bowl, meaning the Big Game isn't the only thing that'll get viewers' adrenaline pumping. It has all the hallmarks one could want out of a "Mission: Impossible" trailer, including epic action set pieces and Ethan working closely with his team — Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg) and Grace (Hayley Atwell).
The "Mission: Impossible" franchise has always emphasized practical stunts where possible, and that's certainly on display here. You can't take any half measures with a film titled "The Final Reckoning," and by the looks of it, director Christopher McQuarrie will give audiences something truly spectacular this summer.
Is the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning trailer the beginning of the end?
There's been some speculation that the "Mission: Impossible" series could be rebooted with a fresh new face at the helm, even though Glen Powell, for one, quickly debunked rumors that he might take over for Cruise going forward. Cruise could easily keep going if he wants, but the franchise's future surely depends on how well "The Final Reckoning" is received and, more importantly to the studio, how much money it makes. Estimates suggest that the movie cost about $400 million, meaning it'll need to make close to $1 billion just to break even. For this reason, it could also turn out to be one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025.
For now, the "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" trailer has gotten us plenty amped. The stunts look amazing, which is always a major selling point of these films. And audiences may want to prepare themselves accordingly, as Christopher McQuarrie shared one notable response about a particularly tense sequence with Empire magazine (via GamesRadar): "We had a small screening and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right.'"
From the trailers we've seen so far, that reaction could apply to a few different scenes, from Ethan scouring through an underwater submarine to him hanging off a plane. Regardless, seeing "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" when it comes out in theaters on May 23 is one task we're more than willing to accept.