Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Super Bowl Spot Teases Tom Cruise's Epic Farewell As Ethan Hunt

The ending of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" left many unanswered questions about how the struggle between Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the artificial intelligence known as the Entity would play out. For starters, there's not going to be a "Part Two" per se, as the next "Mission: Impossible" film will be called "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," implying this could be the last time we see Hunt choose to accept a seemingly insurmountable task. Although knowing Cruise, he could easily be game for playing this role for a couple more decades.

The first "Final Reckoning" trailer came out in November 2024, but a new one has arrived just in time for the Super Bowl, meaning the Big Game isn't the only thing that'll get viewers' adrenaline pumping. It has all the hallmarks one could want out of a "Mission: Impossible" trailer, including epic action set pieces and Ethan working closely with his team — Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg) and Grace (Hayley Atwell).

The "Mission: Impossible" franchise has always emphasized practical stunts where possible, and that's certainly on display here. You can't take any half measures with a film titled "The Final Reckoning," and by the looks of it, director Christopher McQuarrie will give audiences something truly spectacular this summer.