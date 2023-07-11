The Ending Of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Explained

By the end, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" feels like a complete story, with Ethan finally walking away holding both halves of the all-powerful key. But since it's just part one of a two-part saga, there are also tons of things that simply can't be understood yet. With luck, "Dead Reckoning Part Two" will make good on all the setups of its predecessor. With them in mind, we already have a pretty good idea of what might happen.

In addition to what seems like an inevitable underwater sequence, we'll surely get a deeper dive (get it?) into Ethan's dark history with Gabriel. Who was Marie, and why was she killed? Why did Gabriel want to hurt Ethan specifically, and how did he get pulled into the Entity's grand scheme after being presumed dead for so long? If we don't get a lot more flashbacks to answer these questions, some fans will surely be upset.

One other big thread that's left hanging is Luther's personal crusade against the A.I. He leaves near the end of "Dead Reckoning Part One" to an as-yet-unnamed location off the grid, hiding from the Entity so that he can safely figure out how to defeat it. His top-secret hacking work could save the day, but he could also get caught now that he's left the rest of the team.

Whatever happens, it's sure to be explosive and full of impressive stunts. Ethan Hunt's mission is far from over, but he never stops until the job is done.