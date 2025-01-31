Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Episode 8 Features A Familiar Young Sheldon Character

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Diet Crap"

Even though they're content together (and the show has already ruled out two reasons for their incipient divorce), the course of true love does not run smoothly for Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy Cooper (Emily Osment) in "Diet Crap." They get into a huge fight when Georgie starts to intervene in Mandy's exhausting, scam-based new door-to-door salesperson job. He even manages to make a sale right in front of her, causing her to feel inferior at his breadwinning ways. She is steamed enough to bewilder him into getting outside advice, which comes courtesy of a surprisingly familiar face from "Young Sheldon."

While shopping for an advice book to help him understand why his wife's so upset, Georgie runs into Ms. Sheryl Hutchins (Sarah Baker of "The Kominsky Method"), the librarian from the high school he attended with his brother, Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Georgie is amazed that she has a life and job outside of the school, and gets a strong blast of sarcasm in return. She's caustic about his marriage to Mandy, and gives him the famous 1990s relationship manual "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus." That's a typical gesture from someone like Ms. Hutchins, whose long search for love became a running storyline on "Young Sheldon."