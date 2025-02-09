12 Best Rick And Morty Episodes Ranked

Since debuting in December 2013, "Rick and Morty" has been a worldwide cultural phenomenon. The series has permeated nearly every layer of popular culture, and despite it taking a long time for each new season to hit the airwaves, fans continue to tune into the hit series. The show lost and had to re-cast the voice of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, but thanks to the show's consistently excellent quality, it remains a ratings juggernaut for Adult Swim.

"Rick and Morty's" continuity involves a complex and vast storyline, though it does feature non-serialized episodes as well. The series' self-deprecating humor and meta-commentary makes "Rick and Morty" relatively unique; across its first seven seasons, there have been some exceptional episodes dealing with everything from multiple dimensions and aliens to family relationships and the nature of the human condition.

The best "Rick and Morty" episodes can be determined via their IMDb scores, but ranking them can be subjective. To further nail down the 12 best of the 71 episodes released to date, we combined their IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes scores, aggregating them to find the best of the best. These are the greatest episodes the talented writers, animators, and voice cast of "Rick and Morty" produced in its first seven seasons.