GoDaddy's 2013 Super Bowl Commercial Is Super Cringe, But Did Its Job

Forget football; plenty of viewers tune into the Super Bowl every year on the strength of the commercials alone. For Super Bowl LVII in 2023, a 30-second spot cost $7 million. That leaves advertisers to truly consider how they proceed artistically. Some ads are downright cinematic, with companies enlisting the likes of David Fincher and the Coen brothers to direct. Others are tear-jerking affairs. The Super Bowl also has a knack for producing the raunchiest commercials of the year.

The website registrar GoDaddy has emphatically leaned into raunchy ads over the years, with the National Review comparing its commercials to "Girls-Gone-Wild." GoDaddy's 2013 Super Bowl commercial was the company's cringiest effort yet. It begins with race car driver Danica Patrick breaking down the company into two disparate but equally important sides, sexy and intelligent, as personified by Bar Refaeli and Jesse Heiman. Then, the two proceed to make out for about 15 seconds.

The ad wasn't a fan favorite. It scored last in USA Today's Ad Meter and spurred 290,000 responses on Twitter, most of them deriding the ad as sexist, offensive, and uncomfortable. Even former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele tweeted, "That #godaddy commercial was VERY DISTURBING."

Nevertheless, the commercial was a clear success. The day after the game, GoDaddy posted its biggest sales day in company history, with an addition of 10,000 new customers and a hosting sales jump of 45% compared to 2012.