What's The Song In Michelob Ultra's 'The Ultra Hustle' 2025 Super Bowl Commercial?

Michelob Ultra has entered the Super Bowl 2025 arena with a fun ad that has a "Grifters"-style twist. Movie stars Willem Dafoe, currently seen in "Nosferatu," and Catherine O'Hara, who voiced Brook in "Elemental," play an older couple who approach WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and football player Randy Moss, looking for a pick-up game of tennis. They want to play for the couple's beer but Ionescu and Moss scoff, saying they're "playing on another level."

Dafoe and O'Hara proceed to smoke the couple on the court and take the beer, leading to the revelation that they regularly hustle people for their suds, whether on pickleball courts or during a championship tennis game. Olympic track and field star Ryan Crouser appears as another victom of the couple's game. But no one can stop them — they end the spot with a room filled with trophies and glasses filled with Ultra.

It's an interesting pivot from Michelob Ultra's 2024 Super Bowl ad, which showcased Jason Sudeikis. A number of songs pop up in the new ad: along with the dulcet tones of a brassy horn section, one can hear the strains of Rick Ross' "Hustlin'" once Dafoe and O'Hara get down to business. The rap hit was Ross' first swing at the big time, paving the way for a career that's still thriving today.