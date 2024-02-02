What's The Song In The Michelob Ultra Commercial With Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis?

"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis is starring in a brand-new Michelob Ultra commercial, featuring some surprising appearances and a grooving tune we can't stop humming. Super Bowl season is in full swing, which means several brands are vying for our undivided attention this February. The best way to do that? Craft content with memorable cameos and actors. The second best way to do that is to associate a product with a positive feeling — brought to life with a danceable song. And Michelob Ultra's brand-new commercial does just that.

In the ad, which the brand is calling "Superior Beach," the setting is a lush but busy beach. There, Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi goes to the beachside bar to order a Michelob Ultra — but the keg isn't working. As the bartender fixes the issue, Messi starts playing football with people on the beach. His rhythmic playstyle is complimented by the use of the song "Quando quando quando," a popular bossanova-style song from the '60s. The version that plays here is recorded by The Drifters, an American blues and soul group. As Messi plays, Sudeikis compliments his playstyle and remarks how they go "way back." Former American football quarterback Dan "The Man" Marino also makes a brief appearance on a boat, tossing the ball back to shore.

The ad is simple but effective thanks in no small part to its feel-good song.