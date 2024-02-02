What's The Song In The Michelob Ultra Commercial With Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis?
"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis is starring in a brand-new Michelob Ultra commercial, featuring some surprising appearances and a grooving tune we can't stop humming. Super Bowl season is in full swing, which means several brands are vying for our undivided attention this February. The best way to do that? Craft content with memorable cameos and actors. The second best way to do that is to associate a product with a positive feeling — brought to life with a danceable song. And Michelob Ultra's brand-new commercial does just that.
In the ad, which the brand is calling "Superior Beach," the setting is a lush but busy beach. There, Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi goes to the beachside bar to order a Michelob Ultra — but the keg isn't working. As the bartender fixes the issue, Messi starts playing football with people on the beach. His rhythmic playstyle is complimented by the use of the song "Quando quando quando," a popular bossanova-style song from the '60s. The version that plays here is recorded by The Drifters, an American blues and soul group. As Messi plays, Sudeikis compliments his playstyle and remarks how they go "way back." Former American football quarterback Dan "The Man" Marino also makes a brief appearance on a boat, tossing the ball back to shore.
The ad is simple but effective thanks in no small part to its feel-good song.
Why Michelob Ultra is airing a soccer-themed ad during the Super Bowl
Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad is a unification of all sports, as opposed to just American football. Nielsen says that over 110 million viewers watched the 2023 Super Bowl, making the football game one of the most consistently watched telecasts. For corporations, having a Super Bowl ad is a huge deal, as it allows over 110 million potential consumers to see products. But having access to over 110 million eyeballs comes at a hefty price — a 30-second ad for Super Bowl 2024 costs a whopping $7 million.
Typically, Super Bowl ads will highlight American football, but the Michelob Ultra ad is doing something radically different by showcasing soccer, a globally popular sport. For many Americans, their first encounter with "football" (soccer) was Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," which features Jason Sudeikis' Ted as an American football coach who transferred to England to coach soccer. Having him in the ad with Messi is a key way for Michelob Ultra to market itself as a product for soccer fans. Having the inclusion of Dan "The Man" Marino, a renowned American football player, is also a great way to welcome American football fans to the brand.
Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for Michelob Ultra, told Variety that he thinks soccer is approaching a golden era in the United States. Airing a soccer-themed advertisement during an American football match is daring but a clever move to match this trend.