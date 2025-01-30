Why The Actor In GoDaddy's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar

GoDaddy has maintained a frequent ad presence at the Super Bowl for the past couple of decades. This doesn't always translate to good press, of course, as we saw with 2013's super cringey ad that had Bar Refaeli and Jesse Heiman making out for way too long. Many of GoDaddy's Super Bowl commercials have fallen into this provocative territory even though the company just deals with registering online domain names. But for the 2025 game, GoDaddy has opted for something a bit more low-key.

The spot for GoDaddy Airo, a suite of AI tools for small business owners, shows a man creating a website for fancy goggles and then getting caught up in the excitement over how many orders he's getting. He repeatedly tosses coffee cups into the trash bin as he's inundated with customers who want a piece of him — or, more specifically, his goggles.

But who is the GoDaddy Super Bowl commercial actor? The ad tells you right at the end if you pay attention to the site's logo: it's Walton Goggins. It seems that outside of acting, he has a side gig as the entrepreneur behind Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. Surely, he was tapped for the role thanks to his alliterative last name, but he's also a fantastic actor, so let's take a look at his impressive filmography.