Why The Actor In GoDaddy's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar
GoDaddy has maintained a frequent ad presence at the Super Bowl for the past couple of decades. This doesn't always translate to good press, of course, as we saw with 2013's super cringey ad that had Bar Refaeli and Jesse Heiman making out for way too long. Many of GoDaddy's Super Bowl commercials have fallen into this provocative territory even though the company just deals with registering online domain names. But for the 2025 game, GoDaddy has opted for something a bit more low-key.
The spot for GoDaddy Airo, a suite of AI tools for small business owners, shows a man creating a website for fancy goggles and then getting caught up in the excitement over how many orders he's getting. He repeatedly tosses coffee cups into the trash bin as he's inundated with customers who want a piece of him — or, more specifically, his goggles.
But who is the GoDaddy Super Bowl commercial actor? The ad tells you right at the end if you pay attention to the site's logo: it's Walton Goggins. It seems that outside of acting, he has a side gig as the entrepreneur behind Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. Surely, he was tapped for the role thanks to his alliterative last name, but he's also a fantastic actor, so let's take a look at his impressive filmography.
Fallout, Marvel, Justified - You name it, Walton Goggins is in it
Walton Goggins has one of the best filmographies in recent memory. Though his career dates back to the 1990s, one of his lesser-known feats is that he's an Academy Award winner. Yes, it's a little known fact about Goggins that he won an Oscar for best live-action short for "The Accountant" in 2002. From there, he went on to land his breakout role as Detective Shane Vendrell on "The Shield."
Once his tenure on the FX dirty cop series was done, he jumped ship to another critically acclaimed series — "Justified." His performance as Boyd Crowder allowed Goggins to show off what he was capable of as an actor, as Boyd's twisted morals made him a compelling villain, a bad guy the audience could sometimes root for. He then starred in two Quentin Tarantino movies — "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight" — and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a minor role as Sonny Burch in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — which is only a shame because Goggins really could've chewed some scenery as a much more impactful antagonist.
Goggins has also become a frequent scene partner with Danny McBride, co-starring with him on HBO's "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones." Most recently, Goggins transformed into The Ghoul for Prime Video's "Fallout," a role he'll reprise when it returns for Season 2. Before then, however, he's taking a well-needed vacation (or at least acting like he's on vacation) for the third season of "The White Lotus."
Wait, Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses is real?
It's pretty common for celebrities to pick up a side venture to make some extra cash. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul spun out of "Breaking Bad" with Dos Hombres Mezcal, and George Clooney is a global ambassador for Nespresso. It makes sense to assume, then, that Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses is a bit to play off of this idea and is mostly meant to serve as a fun tongue twister. But the business is actually very real, and you can buy yourself a pair of Goggins' goggles right now.
The business launched in November 2024, and, as of right now, there are five different styles of goggle glasses to choose from: Blue, Limoncello, Cumulonimbus, Mama's Skillet, and La Tortuga. Selling for $150 a pair, the glasses represent a personal passion for Goggins, as he told People. "Sunglass has always been one of the ways in which I really expressed myself in a fashion sense, and I was recently looking for a new style and thought, 'Well, I've seen these, I've felt these, I wear these... there must be a different experience for people out there."
What's more, he actually used GoDaddy to help him flesh out the business. In essence, the Super Bowl spot isn't just a GoDaddy ad but one for Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses, too. Considering that some Super Bowl LIX ads paid for up to $8 million a spot during the big game, we'd be curious to see if GoDaddy and Goggins split the bill a little.