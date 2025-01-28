The Thing With Feathers Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Goes All-In For This Treatise On Grief [SUNDANCE 2025]

The presentation of grief in this way is a moving reflection of its reality. Crow comes suddenly, without warning, at the moments where Dad is most vulnerable. When he has a quiet space to himself, when he's not overwhelmed by the care of his sons, grief creeps in. There are times when it's cruel, saying all the things that Dad fears most, but usually it feels as though it's at least trying to help and is a necessary part of the process. It's here where the film draws its most defining line between grief and despair — where Crow is unpleasant but somehow needed, despair as represented by the Demon is a darkness that threatens to tear Dad apart from the inside out (literally and figuratively).

The concepts behind "The Thing With Feathers" work incredibly well, but the execution is occasionally flawed. It often seems insistent on blending horror and drama, to the detriment of the overall film. Whenever the quieter moments between Dad and his two sons (some of the most naturalistic child acting we've seen in quite some time, by the way) pull us in, the loud and bombastic transitions to horror keep us at an arm's length, reminding us that we're watching a director make stylistic choices. The creature design of Crow is fantastic, but some of the imagery involving the spectre of grief does have a tendency to become increasingly repetitive.

And although it makes some amount of narrative sense to divide the film into four parts — Dad, Boys, Crow, and The Demon — it may have been more effective in bringing in horror elements if these parts had been more interconnected. It could develop a creeping sense of dread as the boys struggle with the sudden and disturbing changes in their father's character, for example, or make the Demon (despair) a growing presence over the course of the film. As it stands, the arrival of the Demon is the scariest part of "The Thing With Feathers," a foreboding figure that lies to you, misrepresenting reality itself, to break down your defenses.