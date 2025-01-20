The Best Books Becoming Movies And TV Shows In 2025

2024 saw a ton of books get their time in the spotlight, meaning they were adapted for either the big or small screen — with varying degrees of success. Blockbusters and critical darlings like "Wicked: Part One," "Conclave," and "The Nickel Boys" all seem poised to perform quite well during awards season, and Frank Herbert's "Dune" universe ("Duniverse?") got two adaptations ("Dune: Part Two" and the HBO series "Dune: Prophecy," based on "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson).

Some adaptations, like Sophie Turner's solo vehicle "Joan" and Eddie Redmayne's small-screen turn "The Day of the Jackal," flew somewhat under the radar, while others — including Amy Adams' ode to motherhood "Nightbitch" — missed the mark just a bit when it comes to adapting the source material. (At this point, we don't even want to touch the drama and mess surrounding the film version of Colleen Hoover's hit movie "It Ends With Us" due largely to the fact that stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are suing each other.)

The list of 2024 adaptations goes on and on — so what can you expect in 2025 when it comes to TV and film adaptations of huge books? There are a handful of buzzy projects that are supposed to release in 2025, but in the interest of providing concrete information, we're focusing on ones with release dates confirmed (so keep an eye on this list for any updates we can provide). Here are some of the best texts making their way to the big or small screen this year.