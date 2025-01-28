The Brutal Frozen 2 Scene That Was Cut For Terrorizing Kids

There are some things that audiences who love the "Frozen" movies will simply not let go of, whether it's the cool grace of Elsa (Idina Menzel), the chipper warmth of Anna (Kristen Bell), or even the gamboling of Olaf the Snowman (Josh Gad). Olaf has been something of a polarizing figure in the "Frozen" world; while some like his innocence, others find him grating, his inexplicable pop culture knowledge an unanswered question in the "Frozen" movie world.

But one "Frozen 2" moment — according to Gad himself — went way too far, and ultimately caused Disney-loving kiddie test audiences everywhere to flee in terror as a result of one scene that did something utterly awful to poor Olaf. The scene hasn't ever been seen again, presumably locked away in the depths of Disney's vault.

What happened to Olaf in that deleted "Frozen 2" scene? Why was it scary enough to be cut? Is there any chance we'll ever get to see it sometime in the future? And are there other scary big-screen Disney film moments out there? Here's the lowdown on what sent that one Olaf scene right into the deep freeze.