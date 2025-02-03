Where Is Chris From 1000-Lb Sisters Now?

When "1000-lb Sisters" made its debut on TLC in January 2020, the reality show largely focused on, as its name suggests, Amy and Tammy Slaton — two sisters from Kentucky seeking to reclaim their lives via bariatric surgery (and give up "sodies" for good). Over the course of six seasons and counting, viewers watched them navigate a difficult road full of obstacles, from Amy's risky pregnancy following her operation to Tammy's near-death experience due to lung failure.

But through it all, these sisters had a strong support system in the form of their other siblings: Amanda Halterman (whom fans love for standing up to Tammy), Misty Wentworth, and Chris Combs. With each passing season of "1000-lb Sisters," these three boast a stronger presence on the reality show. This is especially true of Combs, who was so inspired by Amy and Tammy's respective wellness journeys, that he embarked on his own.

Comb's story is an inspirational one. When he first met with Dr. Eric Smith, he weighed 450 pounds and was worried about being around for his wife, Brittany, kids, and grandkids. Though he struggled at first to adhere to his doctor's program, Combs eventually got approved for bariatric surgery — a goal he was working toward for over a decade. Now, following a dramatic transformation and highly-anticipated skin removal surgery, Combs is living his best life as he spends time with his family and fans.