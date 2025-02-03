Where Is Chris From 1000-Lb Sisters Now?
When "1000-lb Sisters" made its debut on TLC in January 2020, the reality show largely focused on, as its name suggests, Amy and Tammy Slaton — two sisters from Kentucky seeking to reclaim their lives via bariatric surgery (and give up "sodies" for good). Over the course of six seasons and counting, viewers watched them navigate a difficult road full of obstacles, from Amy's risky pregnancy following her operation to Tammy's near-death experience due to lung failure.
But through it all, these sisters had a strong support system in the form of their other siblings: Amanda Halterman (whom fans love for standing up to Tammy), Misty Wentworth, and Chris Combs. With each passing season of "1000-lb Sisters," these three boast a stronger presence on the reality show. This is especially true of Combs, who was so inspired by Amy and Tammy's respective wellness journeys, that he embarked on his own.
Comb's story is an inspirational one. When he first met with Dr. Eric Smith, he weighed 450 pounds and was worried about being around for his wife, Brittany, kids, and grandkids. Though he struggled at first to adhere to his doctor's program, Combs eventually got approved for bariatric surgery — a goal he was working toward for over a decade. Now, following a dramatic transformation and highly-anticipated skin removal surgery, Combs is living his best life as he spends time with his family and fans.
He's enjoying life after skin removal
After his bariatric surgery in 2022, Chris Combs lost about 150 pounds relatively quickly. However, with dramatic weight loss comes loose skin, which was a great nuisance for him when trying to exercise and simply move around. "I kind of look like a flying squirrel," Combs said (via TLC) on "1000-lb Sisters." Still, Dr. Eric Smith wanted him to lose an additional 50 pounds before approving him for skin removal surgery.
Combs worked hard to shed those last pounds, completing a 5K, tackling an obstacle course, and even venturing around London with his siblings. In 2024, "1000-lb Sisters" fans got to witness him finally receive approval and undergo skin removal in Season 6, Episode 10 ("Nothing Is Impastable").
He said in the episode (via TLC), "This is the best journey that I've ever decided to take and stick with. Everything that I've done has finally paid off. But really, to be able to keep up with the grandkids and keep up with my wife, and to be able to make your life better and extend your life by about 15 to 20 years, you know, that's just the icing on the cake." Combs is doing exactly that, with the reality TV star sharing sweet photos of himself on Instagram all-smiles with his grandkids.
He's connecting with 1000-lb Sisters fans
Chris Combs may not have been a key part of "1000-lb Sisters" in its early episodes, but fans are enjoying his increased screen time in recent seasons. They particularly love his cheerful and humorous demeanor, as well as his protective nature when it comes to his four sisters. For example, he was there for Amy Slaton during her emotional divorce from Michael Halterman, whom fans are divided over, and even took in Tammy, who is now a mainstay on social media, after her feud with Amanda Halterman.
Fans' love for him isn't lost on Combs, who regularly promotes that he's on Cameo, a site that allows people to purchase personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. Combs charges $50 and is willing to film messages for birthdays, holidays, encouragement, roasts, and more. He has a five-star rating on Cameo, with the bulk of customers extremely pleased with what he recorded for them.
Additionally, Combs is entering the world of fan conventions, with Vette City Con — a day of all-things horror and pop culture — marking his inaugural appearance. The convention's Instagram announcement of Combs' participation was met with much excitement. One fan commented on the post, "In my opinion, Chris is the sunshine spot when drama pops off." Another said, "Love this. He is one of the finest gentlemen I've ever seen. Takes care of his family and more."