Scenes So Bad They Were Pulled From The Movie

In most movies you watch, there's inevitably a scene that just misses the mark. Maybe it was paced badly, or there was a performance in it that was distractingly subpar. Whatever it was, there's typically at least one scene that could have used some tweaking. Certain movies, however, are plagued by far more devastating sequences, containing scenes so bad they were later removed from movies entirely after they premiered. Even with the general public knowing what these features were "supposed" to look like, these sequences were such a drag that they had to be snipped away. The editing process went on in these very special cases even after the rest of the post-production concluded.

What on Earth could force the filmmaker or studio to go the drastic route of removing these sequences from finished movies? In some cases, it's because they contained depictions of racist caricatures or tobacco usage that wouldn't fly with a target demo of children. In other cases, visual effects work deemed underwhelming by everyone who saw them needed further polishing. Still other productions featured scenes that were throwing off a movie's pacing so badly they had to be deleted even after buzzy world premieres. Whatever the reasons behind these unorthodox maneuvers, these movies proved that every motion picture is a work in progress if the circumstances are dire enough. Behold a collection of ragtag movies that still needed tweaking and trims deep into their theatrical releases.