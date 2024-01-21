The Vulgar Mean Girls 2024 Line That Lindsay Lohan Found Hurtful

Contains spoilers for "Mean Girls" (2024)

It would appear Lindsay Lohan did not enjoy that "fire crotch" joke in the new "Mean Girls" movie.

The jape lasts for a split-second onscreen and comes as a social media message seen during a montage after Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) performs at her school's Christmas talent show, which goes viral on the internet and adds to her popularity at school. The message, posted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, reads "Y2K fire crotch is back."

This refers to an infamous rant made by oil heir Brandon Davis in front of the paparazzi (and Paris Hilton) about Lohan in 2006. The full declaration by Davis is too vulgar to be linked to in a family publication, but suffice it to say, he goes even deeper into detail about his opinion on Lohan's genitalia in the footage. The long-ago tirade holds a certain level of infamy, even decades later.

With that in mind, it's unsurprising that Lohan appears to be upset by this callback to her distant past showing up in a film celebrating a vital part of her legacy as an actor. "Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," a representative for Lohan told People Magazine. There has been no official response from Paramount Pictures. But — while Lohan decried this part of the picture — she actually had a hand in making this new version of "Mean Girls" possible.