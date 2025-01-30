14 Best TV Shows Like Fleabag

This article contains discussions of sexual assault and addiction.

In just two short seasons, "Fleabag" — Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman show adapted for the small screen — became one of the most beloved dark comedies in TV history, and it's easy to understand why. Written and performed by Waller-Bridge herself, the series, which stars the creator as a woman known only as "Fleabag" who can only be described as an enormous mess, watches as Fleabag grapples with the death of her beloved friend Boo (played in flashbacks by Jenny Rainsford), deals with her often obnoxious family — made up of her dad (Bill Paterson), her godmother-turned-stepmother (Olivia Colman), and her haughty sister Claire (Sian Clifford) — and tries to find love, first with her obviously doomed boyfriend Harry (Hugh Skinner) and then with a priest (Andrew Scott). Also, it's very funny.

So if you love "Fleabag" and its main character, despite her obvious character flaws, what else should you watch? From irreverent romantic comedies to dark, introspective miniseries to a reality TV show that took Bravo by storm, here's a selection of TV shows to watch if you're a huge fan of "Fleabag."