14 Best TV Shows Like Fleabag
This article contains discussions of sexual assault and addiction.
In just two short seasons, "Fleabag" — Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman show adapted for the small screen — became one of the most beloved dark comedies in TV history, and it's easy to understand why. Written and performed by Waller-Bridge herself, the series, which stars the creator as a woman known only as "Fleabag" who can only be described as an enormous mess, watches as Fleabag grapples with the death of her beloved friend Boo (played in flashbacks by Jenny Rainsford), deals with her often obnoxious family — made up of her dad (Bill Paterson), her godmother-turned-stepmother (Olivia Colman), and her haughty sister Claire (Sian Clifford) — and tries to find love, first with her obviously doomed boyfriend Harry (Hugh Skinner) and then with a priest (Andrew Scott). Also, it's very funny.
So if you love "Fleabag" and its main character, despite her obvious character flaws, what else should you watch? From irreverent romantic comedies to dark, introspective miniseries to a reality TV show that took Bravo by storm, here's a selection of TV shows to watch if you're a huge fan of "Fleabag."
You're the Worst (2014-2019)
"Fleabag" is an extremely untraditional love story, especially in its second season — and if you're looking for a rom-com with some serious bite, you'll definitely want to check out "You're the Worst." In the show's pilot, Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) and Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) meet at a wedding — specifically, the wedding of Jimmy's odious ex-girlfriend Becca (Janet Varney) — as Gretchen tries to make off with a stolen wedding gift (she was hoping for a blender). They go home together and realize they don't absolutely hate one another, and before long, they're dating, baffling Gretchen's erratic best friend Lindsay Jillian (a superbly brilliant Kether Donohue) and Jimmy's veteran roommate Edgar Quintero (Desmin Borges).
"You're the Worst" is, make no mistake, very dark. A running bit involving Edgar's time in the armed forces has him repeat the ominous phrase "I didn't know it was a school" (without any context), and when Gretchen reveals to Jimmy in the show's second season that she struggles with severe clinical depression, it's a startling moment with serious emotional weight. Still, "You're the Worst" is one of the funniest shows you'll ever watch, whether you're a full-blown romantic or deeply cynical — and it's streaming on Hulu now.
Crashing (2016)
Did you only watch "Fleabag" because Phoebe Waller-Bridge is such a charming performer? If that's the case, you'll definitely love "Crashing," her 2016 series that provided Waller-Bridge's breakout as a producer and writer. (Before that, Waller-Bridge appeared in the second series of the crime drama "Broadchurch" and showed up on a British sitcom called "The Café.") On "Crashing," Waller-Bridge stars as Lulu, one of six "caretakers" of an abandoned hospital in England who agree to take care of the property for cheap rent. Obviously, with six young people living in a run-down place, sparks and tensions fly, especially considering that Lulu is the newcomer who only shows up to the hospital to visit her childhood friend Anthony (Damien Molony).
Thanks to a phenomenal ensemble cast — that also includes a young Jonathan Bailey, years before his major turn in the "Wicked" films as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar — and Waller-Bridge's characteristic wit, "Crashing" is a whole lot of fun ... and it certainly proves that "Fleabag" wasn't a one-off for Waller-Bridge. It's also available on Netflix.
Killing Eve (2018-2022)
Want another twisted love story that doesn't feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge on screen but is led by the creator? Try "Killing Eve," a four-season sapphic nightmare that, for its first season, was run entirely by Waller-Bridge before she handed the reins off to other creatives for the remaining seasons. (Notably, Oscar winner Emerald Fennell helmed Season 2, followed by Suzanne Heathcote on Season 3 and Laura Neil on Season 4.) The show centers around British intelligence officer Eve Polastri — played by Sandra Oh in her first major role after leaving "Grey's Anatomy" — and her all-consuming hunt for Oksana Astankova, a serial killer and assassin who goes by Villanelle (played by an absolutely stunning Jodie Comer). "Killing Eve" is, unquestionably, the steamiest game of cat-and-mouse you'll see on the small screen; Eve and Villanelle are so fascinated by one another and, indisputably, attracted to each other that it feels like they want to keep their chase going for as long as possible.
Waller-Bridge only served as the head writer on Season 1 of "Killing Eve," but the show is worth watching right up until its confounding, shocking conclusion. If you want to stream it now, "Killing Eve" is on both Netflix and Paramount+.
This is Going to Hurt (2022)
At first glance, the 2022 British miniseries "This Is Going to Hurt" — adapted from Adam Kay's book of the same name — doesn't seem particularly similar to "Fleabag," until one major thing happens: two of its stars break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience. The show focuses on doctors working in women's reproductive health for England's National Health Service and the constant obstacles they face, shining the spotlight on two particular physicians — Ben Whishaw's Adam Kay and Ambika Mod's Shruti Acharya — both of whom stare down the barrel of the camera and express their true feelings about whatever it is they're facing at the moment.
Whishaw and Mod are two phenomally talented actors — Whishaw has proven himself in projects like "Fargo" and "A Very English Scandal," to say nothing of his vocal performance in the "Paddington" films, while Mod made waves with her leading role in the 2024 Netflix miniseries "One Day" — and even though "This Is Going to Hurt" isn't as funny as "Fleabag," it's just as emotionally resonant. You can stream the series on AMC+.
Catastrophe (2015-2019)
"Fleabag" is never afraid of letting its lead character make mistakes or look like an idiot, and on Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's brilliant dark comedy "Catastrophe," leads Sharon and Rob, played by Horgan and Delaney, are similarly and beautifully imperfect. (Another striking similarity to "Fleabag" is, of course, the fact that Horgan and Delaney wrote "Catastrophe" and starred in it as well.) When we first meet Sharon and Rob, they have a one-night stand after a chance meeting while Rob, an American, is in London for work ... but when Sharon realizes she's pregnant and decides to keep the baby, Rob's life is upended as he moves across the world to be a parent to their child. The two ultimately get married and have a second child, letting the show focus on their struggles in their relationship and as parents while living in London.
"Catastrophe" is one of the funniest shows in recent television history — largely because Horgan and Delaney are just such incredibly funny writers and performers — but the show isn't shy about getting dark, especially as it touches on Rob's recovery from alcohol addiction. (Notably, "Catastrophe" also features one of Carrie Fisher's final on-screen performances as Mia, Rob's acerbic mother.) "Catastrophe" is streaming on Amazon Prime, and whether you're a parent or not, you'll find something to love in this hilarious, striking show.
I May Destroy You (2020)
"Fleabag" deals with some truly dark situations and topics, so if you can handle those, you can handle "I May Destroy You," a miniseries written and created by its star Michaela Coel. After Arabella Essiedu (Coel) earns fame and acclaim with her debut novel "Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial," she's struggling to find inspiration for a follow-up book and aimlessly drifting throughout London when she goes out for drinks with her friends Terry (Weruche Opia) and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu). At some point during the evening, Arabella is sexually assaulted in a bar bathroom by an unknown assailant; afterwards, with only a fuzzy memory of what happened, Arabella sets out to discover who attacked her and why.
There's no denying that "I May Destroy You" is an incredibly tough watch, but it's also a necessary one. Coel's unflinching, searing look at assault, millennial culture, and consent is genuinely masterful, and across six episodes, "I May Destroy You" may, well, destroy you ... but also leave you grappling with its themes for quite some time. This HBO and BBC original is available to stream on Max.
I Hate Suzie (2020-2022)
Do you love difficult and even "unlikable" female protagonists like the titular character on "Fleabag?" You should probably add "I Hate Suzie" to your watchlist. Starring Billie Piper — known across the world for her role as companion Rose Tyler alongside David Tennant on "Doctor Who" — the series, which spans just two short seasons and was created by Piper herself and her creative collaborator Lucy Prebble, focuses on actress Suzie Pickles (Piper). In the show's very first episode, Suzie's phone is hacked, at which point compromising images of her spread across the Internet without her consent (which definitely feels like something that could have happened to Fleabag), at which point her life more or less implodes. With each ensuing episode focusing on the "eight stages of trauma" (based upon Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' famous stages of grief), Suzie is left to pick up the pieces of her life, even as her job opportunities dry up and her family life becomes increasingly stable.
With a full-length first season and a three-episode followup — cleverly titled "I Hate Suzie Too" — this show is funny, dark, gripping, and a perfect followup if you just binged "Fleabag." Also, it's available to stream on Max.
High Fidelity (2020)
Rebooting a great film as a TV show isn't always a good idea, but it was a great idea in one specific instance: "High Fidelity," the Hulu series based on both Stephen Frears' movie and the original novel by Nick Hornsby. This time, the lead character — Rob, who owns a record store — is a woman named Robyn (who goes by Rob) played perfectly by Zoë Kravitz, who manages to really capture the millennial ennui and laid-back aesthetic that makes Rob so fascinating as she tries to figure out why all of her relationships end in disaster. Flanked by performers Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (years before her Oscar win for "The Holdovers"), and future "Barbie" Ken Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kravitz's Rob navigates life in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Aside from the prickly, unlucky-in-love female protagonist, "High Fidelity" shares one essential trait with "Fleabag" — both Rob and Fleabag break the fourth wall and talk to the audience.
Unfortunately for pop culture and everyone who loves it, "High Fidelity" was canceled by Hulu after just one season in 2020 ... but if you want to watch a truly perfect single season of TV, it's streaming there now.
Atlanta (2016-2022)
At this point, Donald Glover's surreal, brilliant TV series "Atlanta" barely needs an introduction; the FX original started airing in the fall of 2016 and quickly became one of the defining comedies of its time. With Glover in the lead as Earn, a music manager trying to help his main client (and cousin) Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), who goes by "Paper Boi," become a major star in the rap scene, "Atlanta" — which also stars Lakeith Stanfield as Earn and Alfred's friend Darius and Zazie Beetz as Vanessa, Earn's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child — uses its episodes to tell a huge variety of stories, often veering away from Paper Boi's career aspirations to create stunning standalone installments.
So how is "Atlanta" even slightly related to "Fleabag?" According to Glover himself, who presented Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year in 2019, he binged an entire season of "Fleabag" and it went on to inspire his work on "Atlanta." Even though the two ultimately didn't end up working on that "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" reboot, the two shows are both introspective looks at the characters played by their creators ... and you can stream "Atlanta" on Hulu now.
Russian Doll (2019-2022)
If you liked "Fleabag" but wished there was a weird supernatural element involved with the narrative, "Russian Doll" might be a good fit for you. Created by Leslye Headland ("The Acolyte"), Amy Poehler, and its star Natasha Lyonne, the Netflix original "Russian Doll" centers around Lyonne's character Nadia Vulvokov, a software engineer who attends her 36th birthday party only to die during it and wake up in her bathroom, staring at the mirror. As Nadia repeatedly dies like a character in a video game, she desperately tries to figure out why she's stuck in a time loop, how she got there, and how to get out of it ... and ends up getting some answers from a stranger named Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), who's trapped in a time loop of his own.
Thanks to Lyonne's grounding performance, "Russian Doll" never feels silly or absurd, even as Nadia's life keeps literally rebooting ... so if you love time loops, quick-witted dialogue, and intense character studies, "Russian Doll" is streaming on Netflix now.
Girls (2012-2017)
Truthfully, Hannah Horvath — the protagonist of "Girls" played by its creator Lena Dunham — walked so that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag could run. The show that launched a thousand discourses about nudity, millennials, and the very concept of satire, "Girls" is a brilliant time capsule of life in New York City in the 2010s, led by Hannah — a frequently irritating, sometimes outright odious, and frustratingly relatable twenty-something woman who believes that if she's not the voice of her generation, she's at least a voice of a generation. Surrounded by her three best friends — the free-spirited disaster Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), the uptight aspiring singer Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), and the seemingly whifty but secretly brilliant Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet) — as well as her on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam (Adam Driver in his first major role), Hannah makes mistakes constantly, but she's at least always pretty fascinating to watch.
Years after its conclusion, "Girls" has seen somewhat of a resurgence as viewers realize that, no, Dunham did not mean her characters to be aspirational — and, in fact, their over-the-top, cringey "millennial" qualities were actually satirical — so if you want to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, the polarizing (but legitimately great) HBO original is streaming on Max now.
Baby Reindeer (2024)
"Fleabag" is, ultimately, about confronting your past traumas and figuring out how they're still hurting you ... and years after that show concluded, "Baby Reindeer" picked up its mantle. Like "Fleabag," "Baby Reindeer" is adapted from its creator and star Richard Gadd's one man show — and it focuses on Gadd's character Donny Dunn, an aspiring stand-up comedian who, while working his day job at a pub, takes pity on a downtrodden patron named Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning). After that, Martha develops a terrifying obsession with Donny, and as he tries to fend off her advances, Donny must also grapple with a series of sexual assaults he endured years beforehand.
Also like "Fleabag," "Baby Reindeer" proved to be a powerhouse at awards shows, picking up Emmys and Golden Globes along the way ... so if you haven't watched it yet, check your trigger warnings and stream the show on Netflix.
Hacks (2021-present)
Throughout "Fleabag," there's an uneasy yet loving relationship between Fleabag and her sister Claire — and even though the bond between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) has a different dynamic on "Hacks," the connection between the two hit comedies is still there. In the first episode of "Hacks," Deborah, an aging comedienne with a residency in Las Vegas, hires Ava, a millennial writer struggling to find work after an insensitive social media post, to help her write jokes for her act; despite constant cultural and personal conflict between the two, Ava and Deborah form an uneasy yet loving relationship, both professionally and on a much deeper level.
"Hacks" — which has won Emmys for both Smart's incredible performance and the show overall and was created by "Broad City" veterans Paul W. Downs and Lucia Anello — has all the heart and wit of "Fleabag," despite the surface differences of the two shows. If you need something to scratch your "Fleabag" itch that's just a little different, "Hacks" is streaming on Max now.
Vanderpump Rules (2013-present)
It might seem out of left field to put "Vanderpump Rules" — a Bravo spin-off of the "Real Housewives" franchise where young servers at a Los Angeles hotspot fight, sleep together, and fight over who's sleeping with who — on a list of shows you should watch if you like "Fleabag," but here's the thing: the two have more in common than you might realize. At the end of the day, "Fleabag" is about trying to find yourself in an increasingly cruel and tumultous world, and that's exactly what "Vanderpump Rules" is about. In the show's early seasons, queen bee Stassi Schroeder, a server at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR (which stands for "Sexy Unique Restaurant"), endures just as much pain as Fleabag herself as her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor proves to be an absolute cad; there's also a plotline involving Fleabag and her best friend Boo in that show's first season that might seem familiar to "Vanderpump Rules" fans who know about the tryst between Jax and Stassi's best friend, Kristen Doute.
In later seasons of "Vanderpump Rules," female pain and rage take center stage, particularly in the explosive aftermath of "Scandoval," a scandal perpetrated by longtime cast member Tom Sandoval after he cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with another cast member. The Season 10 episode, titled "Scandoval," lets Ariana fully lash out at her ex-boyfriend ... and truthfully, isn't that what guest star Kristin Scott Thomas' speech in Season 2 of "Fleabag" was all about when she said that women's lives are characterized by pain?! Anyway, "Vanderpump Rules," which is a flawless television show that deserves as much acclaim as "Fleabag," is streaming on Peacock now.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).