11 Shows Like Prime's Maxton Hall You'll Love
"Maxton Hall: The World Between Us" was an instant hit when it debuted on Prime Video in May 2024. Based on the German best-selling novel "Save Me" by Mona Kasten, it stars Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort. Ruby attends the elite Maxton Hall on a scholarship and tries to fly under the radar when it comes to the school's social scene, instead putting all her effort toward her goal of getting accepted to the University of Oxford. However, that all changes when she discovers that James' sister Lydia (Sonja Weißer) is having an affair with one of their professors. James then keeps a watchful eye over Ruby to make sure she stays silent, but they grow closer in the process and Ruby is pulled into a luxurious world she never dreamed of being so close to.
Originally filmed in German but dubbed to English, "Maxton Hall" has mass appeal for fans of Kasten's novel as well as any TV viewers who enjoy a coming-of-age romantic drama that deals with themes of loyalty, friendship and redemption through the lens of characters from different social backgrounds. The juxtaposition of Ruby's earnest sensibilities and humble family life is a stark contrast to James' lavish upbringing, but it is a compelling watch for viewers as they attempt to overcome their differences together. Ruby and James' relationship will continue to unfold in the show's second series, which has not been released at the time of writing this article. However, for fans desperate for a fix of something similar in the meantime, here's 11 of the best shows like Prime's "Maxton Hall" you'll love.
Boarders
Like "Maxton Hall," "Boarders" is a coming-of-age drama set in an English boarding school that explores the relationship between students of different social and economic backgrounds. In this six-part series, five black students, Jaheim (Josh Tedeku), Toby (Sekou Diaby), Leah (Jodie Campbell), Femi (Aruna Jollah), and Omar (Miles Kamwendo) get the opportunity to attend an elite high school on scholarships, but they must navigate everything that comes with that, from romance to racism. Like Ruby, these five teens are from a different world than the rich and privileged students that they attend school with and they have made preconceived judgements about their new classmates at St. Gilberts, as they have about them. As the series unfolds, there are plenty of twists and turns as both groups learn to coexist.
"Boarders" creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor explained to the BBC he based the series on his own experience at university but chose to alter the age and setting after reading about a similar scholarship scheme to the one in the show. Speaking of his inspiration, he said: "It was an interesting experience for me and the handful of black students that went there and we all navigated our way in that world differently. That felt like a really cool thing to explore through a comedy-drama." Although it hones in on serious topics, the high-energy series has comedic influences from the likes of "Sex Education" and "Mean Girls," making it a fun viewing experience for "Maxton Hall" fans.
Elite
"Elite" is another series that will undoubtedly satisfy your "Maxton Hall" craving. Netflix's Spanish romantic drama follows working class teens Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán) as they transfer to a new high school with classmates who are much more privileged than themselves. Like Ruby, this trio disrupts the status quo and social hierarchy that the students at Las Encinas have become so familiar with. To mess with them, sly socialite Carla (Ester Expósito) concocts a plan with her longtime boyfriend Polo (Álvaro Rico) to seduce Christian, while also daring her secret lover Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) to take Nadia's virginity after she catches them together.
The show's first episode bears a number of similar tropes to "Maxton Hall," but with one added twist; a murder. Through a series of flash-forwards, it is revealed that one student at Las Encinas does not survive the season, but the killer isn't revealed until the end of the first season. Thankfully, for "Maxton Hall" fans, there's more than one series of drama to sink your teeth into. Over the course of a further seven seasons, a compelling relationship between Polo and Christian develops, while another student goes missing. Themes of class, privilege, and sexuality prevail and viewers have the option of watching the dubbed English version or experiencing it in Spanish with subtitles.
Gossip Girl
When speaking of TV shows with themes of class, privilege, and sexuality, it would only be right to include "Gossip Girl" in the conversation. Having originally premiered in 2007, this Manhattan-based teen drama continues to hold space in popular culture. Like Ruby, Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) has big college aspirations, but he is significantly less well off than his privileged classmates, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), and Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). But over the course of six seasons, Dan finds himself much more on the inside of this elite group than he ever could have expected.
Friendship and loyalty are prevalent themes in this long-running series and there are plenty of relationships to root for too (as well as some illicit affairs that are better forgotten). Dan and Serena's star-crossed lovers romance is reminiscent of Ruby and James' relationship as both couples must navigate their vastly different upbringings and lifestyles. But for viewers looking for another taste of the chemistry that Ruby and James display, it is Blair and Chuck's on-off relationship they should look to.
The iconic series follows the group through their teen and university years into their early twenties. And there's never a dull moment for this group, as an unknown blogger shares every detail of their scandalous lives on the internet. If you kept up with the series during its original run, here's a ranking of the 15 best "Gossip Girl" episodes for you to revisit.
XO, Kitty
Like "Maxton Hall," Netflix's book-to-screen trilogy "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" was an instant hit, and the franchise shares a lot of similar themes with the Prime Video series. Both focus on coming-of-age stories with themes of friendship and first love as it follows the blossoming romance between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo). The franchise's spin-off series, "Xo, Kitty," continues to tell stories in this world but centers on Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), who embarks on an exciting adventure when she gets the opportunity to study abroad at the K.I.S.S. boarding school in South Korea, her late mother's alma mater. Along with learning more about her mom's life, Kitty hopes the move will reunite her with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) — but teen romance is never that straightforward.
Not only does Kitty discover that Dae is in a fake relationship to cover for one of his closeted classmates, but she soon finds herself attracted to that same student while also courting the affection of another. Read the full guide to Kitty's relationships and who she ends up with, here. The series has a lighter tone than "Maxton Hall" because of Kitty's comedic antics, but it is just as high stakes. "XO, Kitty" exemplifies just how overwhelming and complicated teenage feelings can be.
Young Royals
A major trope in "Maxton Hall" and several of the other series on this list is the concept of a scholarship student attending an elite boarding school before beginning a complicated romantic relationship with a fellow student much more privileged than themselves. "Young Royals," however, spins this premise on its head, instead following one of the world's wealthiest teenagers, Prince Wilhem of Sweden (Edvin Ryding), after he is forced to attend a prestigious boarding school. While he may be from a much richer family than Ruby, that's not to say he doesn't have any problems, as his whole life is in the public eye. The show is very much still a commentary on privilege, but through a different lens.
The series follows Wilhelm as he attempts to integrate with his peers, but emotions run high between this group of wealthy teenagers. As with any good teen drama, romance inevitably ensues, but Wilhelm's burgeoning relationship with his classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg) faces many challenges as the pair try to keep it a secret while also dealing with their own inner demons. The situation only becomes more difficult when Wilhelm's nefarious cousin, August (Malte Gårdinger), who is also a student at Hillerska, exposes their relationship to the world.
Normal People
The Irish drama "Normal People" is the series that launched the careers of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, it follows two students and unlikely companions — popular athlete Connell (Mescal) and outcast Marianne (Edgar-Jones) — as they develop an intense romantic bond. What's most compelling about the relationship between Ruby and James in "Maxton Hall" is that it transcends social boundaries and constructs, as does the relationship between Marianne and Connell. The pair struggle to overcome this as they begin to fall for each other in high school, with Connell especially concerned about how his friends will react to his relationship, so much so that he desperately tries to keep it a secret.
Ultimately, Connell's inability to acknowledge his relationship with Marianne drives them apart, but it becomes clear that he's struggling with the pressure to conform to social constructs more than he's willing to admit. Marianne and Connell's connection never truly dims though and they continue to come back together through different stages of life.
This romantic drama has strong psychological undertones and Mescal even consulted with a mental health counselor to make sure he did the storyline justice. "I wanted desperately for Connell's pain to feel authentic. A massive percentage of people will experience something that Connell and Marianne are experiencing in regards to their mental health," he told Stylist.
Teen Wolf
If you want a TV show that has all the romantic drama and teen angst of "Maxton Hall" with an added supernatural element, look no further than "Teen Wolf." The series follows high school lacrosse player Scott (Tyler Posey) whose life is irrevocably changed after he's bitten by an alpha werewolf. With the help of his best friend Stiles (Dylan O'Brien), he must learn to navigate his new abilities, which include strength, speed, and enhanced hearing, and urges — like his desire to wolf out and kill anyone in sight. Thankfully, Scott also has his blossoming relationship with Allison (Crystal Reed) to focus on, and their connection keeps his anger from getting the better of him.
Like "Maxton Hall's" Ruby and James, Scott and Allison have a lot to overcome in their relationship, but rather than class differences, it's the fact he's a werewolf, and she comes from a family of werewolf hunters. As well as the threat from the alpha who turned him. As the series progresses, more werewolves and supernatural beings are introduced, along with a number of new romantic relationships and deadly threats which could tear them apart at any moment.
Over the course of six seasons and one spin-off movie "Teen Wolf" boasts an impressive ensemble cast that also includes Colton Haynes, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Melissa Ponzio, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho, Dylan Sprayberry, and JR Bourne.
One of Us Is Lying
Like the students at Maxton Hall, who are well versed in secrets and lies, "One of Us Is Lying" follows five teens bound by a shocking secret following the death of one of their classmates. Simon (Mark McKenna), Addy (Annalisa Chochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Groote) come together in a "Breakfast Club"-style detention which has deadly consequences, as one of the teens winds up dead. The other four become suspects.
This series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Karen McManus, combines the romance of "Maxton Hall" with the death and mystery of "Elite." It has also been compared to "Pretty Little Liars," and is definitely worth your time.
As the investigation into the student's mysterious death unfolds, they continue to live their lives, with plenty of twists and issues — romantic or otherwise — cropping up along the way. "One of Us is Lying" tells strong LGBTQ+ stories, with the Netflix showrunner Darío Madrona explaining to The Queer Review that it was important to make this feel authentic within the context of the high school experience. "Hopefully we are talking about LGBTQ issues the same way that people are right now in real life. There are LGBTQ kids in schools and they have their lives and they have their issues. Some of them have to do with being LGBTQ and some of them have to do with completely different things," Madrona explained.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
If at this point you're growing a bit weary of the school classroom setting but still want a teen drama which is heavy on romantic tension and personal drama, then "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is for you. Adapted from a trilogy of novels by "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" author Jenny Han, the series chronicles the lives of two families, the Conkins and the Fishers, as they navigate love, loss, and friendship during their summer vacations at Cousins Beach.
Belly Conkin (Lola Tung) has been in love with Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) ever since she could remember — but his brother, and Belly's best friend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), feels the same way about her. It's safe to say "Maxton Hall" fans will enjoy taking a trip to the beach to sink their teeth into this gripping love triangle which grows more complicated with every season. But the trio aren't the only ones to be embroiled in a tricky romantic situation. Belly's best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) finds herself falling for Steven (Sean Kaufman), Belly's older brother, but their forbidden relationship faces a series of obstacles before it can really begin.
Like "Maxton Hall," there are elements of financial struggles and the characters coming from different worlds, too. Belly and Steven receive significantly less financial support from their parents than Jeremiah and Conrad, which causes stress for each of them in different ways. In both shows there are also strong themes of family along with an unwell parent which in this case adds another complex layer to the dynamic between Belly and Conrad. If the series hits the spot, here are seven more shows like "The Summer I Turned Pretty" to check out, too.
Greenhouse Academy
"Greenhouse Academy" follows siblings Hayley (Ariel Mortman) and Alex (Finn Roberts) as they enroll at an elite boarding school for gifted students in California, just months after their astronaut mom died in a rocket explosion. The close siblings soon become rivals as they are assigned to different school houses and find themselves competing against each other. However, a mystery brings them back together as they uncover a shocking — and potentially deadly — plot involving man-made earthquakes, which is starting to take shape at the school.
The teen drama, which ran for four seasons on Netflix, has similar themes to "Maxton Hall," focusing on coming-of-age romance and self growth. This is especially the case for Haley, who doesn't really want to be at Greenhouse and struggles to find her place there. However, she eventually settles in, proving herself as a natural leader within her house, the Ravens, all while being embroiled in a love triangle with Leo (Dallas Hart) and Daniel (Chris O'Neal) after they both profess their love for her. Alongside Mortman, Roberts, Hart, and O'Neal, "Greenhouse Academy" stars "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" actor Danika Yarosh and Cinthya Carmona, who may be familiar to viewers as Solana from "Pretty Smart."
Cruel Intentions
Like James and Lydia Beaufort in "Maxton Hall," step-siblings Caroline (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien (Zac Burgess) are revered by their academic peers. And they will stop at nothing to protect themselves and their reputation. This time it's not Ruby who is a threat to them but the Vice President's daughter, Annie (Savannah Lee Smith). Together, Caroline and Lucien concoct a plan to seduce Annie in the hope that it will help them remain at the top of the school's social food chain after a serious hazing incident has left the future of Greek life hanging in the balance. However, like James falling for Ruby in "Maxton Hall," Lucien starts to develop real feelings for Annie, which only further complicates his relationship with Caroline.
"Cruel Intentions" draws from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 French novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" and the cult classic 1999 film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The 2024 Prime Video series came to fruition after a previous scrapped reboot with the original cast, although Gellar is secretly relieved that the show never made it the small screen. Now the spin-off series brings about a new chapter, aging up the reinvented characters from high school to college. Explaining the reasoning for this, executive producer Phoebe Fisher told TVLine it was a choice that came from the books. "In Dangerous Liaisons, they're full adults. They're not in high school at all. And so, I think this was our version," Fisher said. Expect drama, opulence, and unexpected heart in this series which peels back the curtain on the ruling class on campus and the extremes they'll go to in order to maintain their status.