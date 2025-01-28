11 Shows Like Prime's Maxton Hall You'll Love

"Maxton Hall: The World Between Us" was an instant hit when it debuted on Prime Video in May 2024. Based on the German best-selling novel "Save Me" by Mona Kasten, it stars Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort. Ruby attends the elite Maxton Hall on a scholarship and tries to fly under the radar when it comes to the school's social scene, instead putting all her effort toward her goal of getting accepted to the University of Oxford. However, that all changes when she discovers that James' sister Lydia (Sonja Weißer) is having an affair with one of their professors. James then keeps a watchful eye over Ruby to make sure she stays silent, but they grow closer in the process and Ruby is pulled into a luxurious world she never dreamed of being so close to.

Originally filmed in German but dubbed to English, "Maxton Hall" has mass appeal for fans of Kasten's novel as well as any TV viewers who enjoy a coming-of-age romantic drama that deals with themes of loyalty, friendship and redemption through the lens of characters from different social backgrounds. The juxtaposition of Ruby's earnest sensibilities and humble family life is a stark contrast to James' lavish upbringing, but it is a compelling watch for viewers as they attempt to overcome their differences together. Ruby and James' relationship will continue to unfold in the show's second series, which has not been released at the time of writing this article. However, for fans desperate for a fix of something similar in the meantime, here's 11 of the best shows like Prime's "Maxton Hall" you'll love.