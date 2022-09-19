How Sarah Michelle Gellar Really Feels About The Scrapped Cruel Intentions Reboot

Back in 2016, NBC ordered up a rebooted "Cruel Intentions" series that would have seen the movie's main baddie, Sarah Michelle Gellar, returning as the delightfully devilish Kathryn Merteuil. But the pilot apparently wasn't enough to win over television execs, who put the official kibosh on the TV sequel later that year due to a bloated midseason schedule, per TV Line. Now, Gellar is finally revealing how she really felt about the follow-up.

"That was a whole crazy time," Gellar explains to The New York Times in a new interview.

According to reports, the "Cruel Intentions" series was supposed to air in the summer of 2017, with it taking place more than 15 years after the 1999 movie (via The Hollywood Reporter). Gellar's Merteuil would've been tasked with attempting to seduce the son of her late step-brother, Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) and Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon), in a bid to control his company Valmont International. Negotiations between Sony Pictures Television and NBC were said to have failed in October 2016 and the show was shopped around to other networks — none of which chose to greenlight it.

However, judging from what Gellar tells The Times in her new interview, that was probably a good thing.