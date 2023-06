Asteroid City: Scarlett Johansson And Jason Schwartzman Enjoy The Small Things About Wes Anderson - Exclusive Interview

Wes Anderson brings his proclivity for colorful palettes and giant ensemble casts to his latest feature — "Asteroid City." While there are meta sensibilities around the formation of the plot being a stage play, most of the action takes place in a fictional town in the American West. Many families and troupes have gathered to attend the Junior Stargazer convention to give praise to young inventors. Everyone is there from a different background, putting war photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) and actress Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), who's loosely based on real-life Hollywood starlet Bette Davis, on a collision course with each other.

The two get off to a somewhat confrontational start when Augie takes Midge's photo in a diner, but upon realizing they're staying next to each other at the local motel, they form a bond. Their relationship takes some interesting turns, and it wouldn't be a Wes Anderson movie if there weren't a tinge of melancholy associated with their newfound friendship. Theirs is just one of several relationships that are forged throughout the events of the film, and it may just be Anderson's most mature take on finding connection in his filmography.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Schwartzman and Johansson discuss the latest Anderson film. Both have worked with the auteur director before. Johansson did voiceover work on "Isle of Dogs," and Schwartzman is pretty much a Wes Anderson staple at this point, getting his breakout role in 1998's "Rushmore." But "Asteroid City" was something special for each of them in more ways than one.