Asteroid City: Scarlett Johansson And Jason Schwartzman Enjoy The Small Things About Wes Anderson - Exclusive Interview

Scarlett, as an actress playing an actress, was there anything you took from your own personal experiences to help define your character?

Johansson: Yeah, there was. The environment of that kind of theater troupe reminded me of different acting groups I've been a part of or work environments I've been a part of, and the relationship between the students and Willem [Dafoe]'s character, the teacher, and how we're all hanging on his every word, waiting to be called on, waiting to interpret, waiting to impress the rest of the class — that stuff is very familiar. As far as Midge, the film actor, she's so aware. She's aware she's being observed, and almost to a ... It's to excess, obviously, but there's enough baked in there that I can relate to and contribute to.

Jason, what is it that drew you to "Asteroid City" and makes you want to continue working with Wes Anderson after all these years and working with him so often?

Schwartzman: I just love the script so much. I thought [about] all these layers and this idea of playing two characters and playing with reality and not reality, and what is reality? I love everything that the movie's about. I remember after I finished reading it the first time — because you read it a bunch of times, start drawing out drawings of what you think everything's meant to look like, because I was getting confused. There's so many people. I was always so happy at the end of reading it and wanting to read it again. I couldn't wait to get into that world. If I wanted to jump into a movie, I felt like that. We got to do that.

"Asteroid City" is currently playing on limited release and comes to theaters nationwide on June 23.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

