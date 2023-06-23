Asteroid City: Why Playing Two Roles Drew Jason Schwartzman To This Wes Anderson Script - Exclusive

The collaboration between Jason Schwartzman and Wes Anderson goes all the way back to 1998's "Rushmore," which was the actor's film debut. The two would continue working together over the years in the likes of "The Darjeeling Limited," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and "Moonrise Kingdom." So it's safe to say the two have a good working rapport at this point, but it sounds like Schwartzman is still impressed by what Anderson is able to produce.

When asked what made him want to work on "Asteroid City," Schwartzman responded, "I just love the script so much. I thought [about] all these layers and this idea of playing two characters and playing with reality and not reality, and what is reality? I love everything that the movie's about."

Perhaps the biggest praise the actor showered on the screenplay was the fact he read it repeatedly. This was a story that genuinely resonated with him, so he wasn't just signing on to work with his buddy again. He concluded, "I remember after I finished reading it the first time — because you read it a bunch of times, start drawing out drawings of what you think everything's meant to look like, because I was getting confused. There's so many people. I was always so happy at the end of reading it and wanting to read it again. I couldn't wait to get into that world. If I wanted to jump into a movie, I felt like that. We got to do that."

It would appear Anderson has once again created another vibrant world on par with "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and Schwartzman is the perfect actor to bring audiences through this journey.

"Asteroid City" is now playing in theaters nationwide.