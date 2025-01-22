Wonka 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Sequel

Released just before Christmas 2023, the big budget prequel "Wonka" pulled back the curtain on the character of Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet), in a story set decades before the 1971 Gene Wilder classic, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." The story reveals a young Wonka's obsession with chocolate and his plans to one day create a bar of his own. It establishes just how he comes to found his famous chocolate factory and exposes the sordid world beneath the surface of the candy business, with backroom dealings and sinister scheming on par with gangland Chicago.

By the end of the film, we see the future chocolatier purchasing what will eventually become his legendary chocolate factory. Though the movie stands on its own, there's a clear undercurrent of "sequel bait" in the ending of "Wonka," and many have been wondering when we might see a sequel — "Wonka 2" for lack of a better moniker. Well, in late 2024, the film's writer and director, Paul King, addressed just that, revealing that he and the studio are indeed hard at work on a second movie. Let's explore everything we know about "Wonka 2" — from its potential release date to its cast, and even comments from King on what the movie might be about.