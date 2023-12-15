The Ending Of Wonka Explained

"Wonka" spells out its ultimate moral loud and clear, literally writing it on a golden ticket. It's the old cliche of "the real [treasure/magic/best chocolate in the world] was the friends we made along the way," delivered with just enough conviction and earnestness to make viewers' eyes water more than they roll. Wonka's motivation from the beginning is driven by his love for his mother, and though she's no longer with him except in memory, he's now built up a group of friends and has a "found family" he seeks to take care of. The movie also makes clear that you can balance caring for others with pursuing your personal dreams — Wonka was ready to give up the latter for the sake of the former, but he realizes he can do both.

This message is perhaps the one thing the movie has in common with the 2005 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Whereas the book and the 1971 movie use Wonka primarily as an arbiter of sin and virtue for the kids visiting the factory to learn lessons from, the 2005 movie shifts the arc more towards Wonka himself learning the value of family. The difference is that Johnny Depp's version of Wonka learned that lesson at an older age after having a much more fraught relationship with his own family.