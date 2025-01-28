13 Movies Like Kill The Irishman You Should Watch Next

Similar titles aren't the only thing that "Kill the Irishman" and "The Irishman" have in common. Adapted from Charles Brandt's "I Heard You Paint Houses," a true crime book documenting the legend of mobster Frank Sheeran's life, the film adaptation reached cinemas in 2019 helmed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, who has no less than four films on this list, as he made a career on crime dramas based on true stories.

Clocking in at three and a half hours long, "The Irishman" was released direct-to-Netflix just a few years after Scorsese heavily criticized streaming services for destroying cinema. Nevertheless, the film is as sweeping an epic as any big screen classic, complete with an all-star cast led by the director's longtime collaborator Robert De Niro in the title role; the director utilized cutting-edge CGI to de-age the actor for the film's extended flashback sequences.

The ten-time Oscar-nominated drama begins with Sheeran returning to a simple life in Philadelphia after serving in World War II. It's there that he crosses paths with the Bufalino crime family, headed by Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Over the course of the next two decades, Sheeran gradually navigates his way up the ladder of the crime syndicate, working as a "house painter," or hitman, for the family. But, as he ultimately learns, you can't become one of the mafia's most trusted associates without making some tough sacrifices.