Al Pacino Won An Oscar For The Wrong Movie, According To Johnny Depp

Most Academy Award winners take home the coveted gold statue as a result of a firecracker cinematic achievement. Sometimes, however, winning an Oscar is an overdue victory serving as a career-spanning symbol of recognition. In other words, it's the Academy saying, 'Sorry about all those snubs!' Consider Ennio Morricone's first Oscar win for "The Hateful Eight" at age 87, or Spike Lee finally bringing home the gold in 2019.

There's perhaps no better example of this phenomenon than Al Pacino winning an Academy Award for 1992's "Scent of a Woman," which doesn't quite reach the same lofty heights as "The Godfather" and its sequel, or "Dog Day Afternoon," or even "Scarface."

For Johnny Depp, "Scent of a Woman" pales in comparison to another '90s Pacino film in which the two actors starred together: 1997's "Donnie Brasco."

"When I did 'Donnie Brasco,' I thought Pacino was as good or greater than he'd ever been," Depp told Movieline in 2001. "I was blown away by his performance, his subtleties, and his work in general. And he didn't get an Academy Award nomination. I just couldn't imagine."

The actor continued to wax lyrical about Pacino's performance as debt-ridden mobster Lefty Ruggiero. "I don't want to put ['Scent of a Woman'] down," says Depp, "but I will say that his work wasn't on the level of 'Donnie Brasco.'"