Oscar-Worthy Performances You'll Never Get To See

No matter how precisely composed your favorite movies may be, nearly every movie goes through a turbulent editing process that results in major scenes getting stripped away from the runtime. What may work on the page or a film set ends up seeming excessive when it's incorporated into the structure of a feature-length motion picture. This is a well-worn process for crafting movies, but it can sometimes lead to bruised egos and displeased actors since this maneuver can result in performers having most or even all of their scenes removed from a feature. In some extreme cases, this can even dilute or outright erase performances that were tremendous enough to warrant award-season consideration.

Over the years, a slew of movies casted high-profile actors known for being award-season darlings only to stifle their performances in the editing room. Some extreme cases of this phenomenon saw performers let go from major films before they even stepped foot onto the set. These events plagued prolific actors ranging from Robert Downey Jr. to Sean Penn to Samuel L. Jackson, among many others. What was deemed necessary by a variety of directors and editors deprived the world of a bevy of performances from acclaimed actors that could've been nothing short of game-changers that the Academy Awards couldn't have ignored. Though these turns were never fully realized, it's time to give them their due and recognize the Oscar-worthy performances that never were.