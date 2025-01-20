11 Movies Like 13 Going On 30 To Watch Next

"13 Going on 30" is a beloved 2000s romcom that follows Jenna (Christa B. Allen), a 13-year-old girl who wakes up in the body of her 30-year-old self (Jennifer Garner) after an upsetting 13th birthday party. There are some things about it that don't hold up very well (seeing the older version of Jenna in a romantic storyline despite her inner self still being 13 makes for some uncomfortable viewing at times). However, there are also a lot of things about this movie that continue to resonate with audiences decades later, like the desperate frustration that comes with being a pre-teen and the sobering realization that things don't get any easier when you grow up.

"13 Going on 30" is about embracing authenticity and choosing to find joy in life, regardless of status. It's about personal progression and the fact that our younger selves are always a part of who we are. There are no movies exactly like "13 Going on 30," but there are plenty of wonderful films that explore the same themes and evoke the same feelings. There are movies about youth and growing old, about friendship and regrets. There are movies that provide a window into the coming-of-age experiences of young women and movies about unexpected love connections with old friends.

If you loved "13 Going on 30," here are 11 heart-warming films with the same vibes that you should check out.