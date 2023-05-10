Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Likely To Return For Freaky Friday Sequel

After numerous teases and rumblings of a proper return to the 2003 hit film, "Freaky Friday," it finally looks like everything is coming true. Sure to delight many millennials, an article from Deadline reported that a sequel to "Freaky Friday" is in the works from Disney. And Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will likely return, with Elyse Hollander writing the script. In the classic body-swap comedy, Curtis and Lohan played Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively, a mother and daughter whose relationship isn't the best. However, to complicate matters more for the two, Tess and Anna mysteriously wind up switching bodies with each other. And while we get a comedic look into the two trying to navigate each other's lives, in the end, they also leave with a better understanding of what the other person has to go through.

The 2003 version of "Freaky Friday" is the third adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Mary Rodger. But thanks mainly in part to Curtis and Lohan's stellar performance and the film's time capsule snapshot of the early aughts, Disney's 2003 "Freaky Friday" has endured as a beloved favorite for so many. Further details, such as the planned release date and director, haven't been announced yet. But with Curtis and Lohan's history of positively supporting a return to "Freaky Friday," it makes sense why we'd likely see the two reprise their roles.