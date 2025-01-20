The Ending Of Blink Twice Explained

The transformation of Zoe Kravitz has been quite something to see. Everyone knew that Kravitz could act — from being one of the best things about "The Batman" to shining in every scene of the "High Fidelity" TV series, we'd all seen her do it before. However, plenty of people can act, but most of them wouldn't make good directors. There was no guarantee that Kravitz's directorial debut, "Blink Twice," would be able to stand up next to her acting career, but it looks like she really has a future in the director's chair.

In our review of "Blink Twice," we praised the film's satirical strength and Kravitz's control as a director. The movie might not be flawless, but it could easily end up being remembered as one of the best directorial debuts from an actor. From a fairly straightforward premise about a rich CEO's private island, where men are allowed to play out their most grotesque fantasies, Kravitz is able to extract layers upon layers of meaning.

"Blink Twice" is the kind of movie that sticks in your brain for days as you work back through the hints, insinuations, and hidden secrets that are peppered throughout the film. The movie doesn't have one of the most confusing endings put to film, but it definitely leaves you hanging in the best way possible. If you're still trying to piece together "Blink Twice" on your own, we're here to help you make sense of everything that's going on in the movie's shocking final moments.