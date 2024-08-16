Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut Will Leave You Wide-Eyed

Naomi Ackie stars as Frida, who alongside best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) is a gig economy waitress. A role working at a black-tie event brings the pair into the orbit of disgraced billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum), a man who, following a cultural cancellation, appears to have made good on reforming his personality, preaching the gospel of therapy to anybody who will listen. On a whim, he invites the pair to his island — which, despite this film's much publicized working title, is never once referred to as "P***y Island" — with his entourage for a seemingly chilled vacation. No, he doesn't practice the same debauchery as before, and now opts exclusively for marijuana and hallucinogenics for a more relaxed vibe. It takes a while for any of his female guests to realize that they don't know what day it is, as every day rolls into one as they flit in and out of sobriety.

Inevitably, there is a higher concept explanation behind their lapses of memory, but it's to the credit of Zoë Kravitz that she takes far longer to get there than you might imagine. Working with Editor Kathryn J. Schubert, the first third of the movie conjures up a sense of wealthy malaise in its vivid depiction of the monotony of this lifestyle. Rather than painting this world as aspirational in a way viewers might find intoxicating at first glance, it's brought to life in a manner akin to an endless montage in which characters drink, smoke, eat, hang out by the pool, and then do it all over again. The abrupt cuts between scenes feels like a reflection of the lack of sobriety on display rather than a hint of anything darker between the lines, highlighting the emptiness of the hedonism in a manner I found admirable due to just how willing it is to try the patience of audiences before the horror begins.

There are a few early signs that something sinister is afoot, but they aren't quite as eerie or numerous as they are in, say, "Get Out," another high-concept social thriller I imagine this was compared to in pitch meetings — and not just because a hidden box of polaroid photos helps the protagonist come to terms with the sinister conspiracy around them. Again, it's to Kravitz's credit that when a character first speaks out about things not feeling right on this secluded island, it comes entirely out of left field, as if the script is racing ahead to a dramatic confrontation before the film around it is ready to get there. It feels like an odd misstep in the moment but becomes a masterstroke in retrospect. The film is so fixed within a perspective from behind rose-tinted glasses, willing to ignore the various red flags on display, that it succeeded in blinding me to the obvious, thinking we hadn't yet arrived at the inevitably dark heel-turn when every single sign told me I should have known better.