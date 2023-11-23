Is Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Real?

Reality shows can definitely be manipulated, whether producers are engineering the on-set conditions or a room full of editors are tweaking the narrative after cameras are down. So what about Netflix's new reality competition "Squid Game: The Challenge," based on the brutally violent South Korean drama of the same name that was released to a ton of acclaim back in 2021? According to an article on Netflix's TUDUM, producers worked extremely hard to make all 496 contestants feel as if they were really on the original series — without all the casualties, though.

For one thing, cameras never stopped rolling; nobody ever yelled "cut!" to signify that filming was over. Cameras were even on while contestants were asleep (though the article claims that was mostly for health and safety reasons). Basically, as production designer Mathieu Weekes said, they wanted the players to feel completely controlled by their surroundings.

"You want to make it the most immersive experience possible so they feel like they're in Squid Game," he said. "You are just creating an environment for them to behave and act, and be pushed and prodded and pulled."