Every Resident Evil Animated Movie Ranked

Capcom's "Resident Evil" franchise – one of the progenitors of the "survival-horror" video game subgenre — is also one of the most popular game series ever. The first game came out for the PlayStation 1 in 1996, where players chose one of two members of the fictional elite military unit S.T.A.R.S. (Special Tactics and Rescue Service), exploring pre-rendered backgrounds with static, cinematic camera angles, akin to earlier survival-horror attempts like 1992's "Alone in the Dark."

The first "Resident Evil" story involves the aforementioned S.T.A.R.S. members investigating a mansion connected to the evil Umbrella Corporation which conducted genetic experiments that led to the creation of zombies and other monstrous creatures. However, that initial gameplay style changed drastically for PS2's "Resident Evil 4," which became straight-up behind-the-back third-person action games, a style which most later entries — including Capcom's remakes of older "RE" games — continued. There have even been first-person entries, such as "Resident Evil: Survivor" for the PS1, and the most recent mainline entries "Resident Evil VII" and "Resident Evil Village."

Furthermore, the franchise's popularity led to a lot of ancillary media too, such as comics, novels, action figures, and of course the highly profitable live-action "Resident Evil" feature films starring Milla Jovovich, as well as a less successful reboot in 2021 called "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Not only that, but popular CG-animated "RE" films and miniseries were produced too. Below, we're going to rank these "RE" CG-animations from best to worst. Read along below to see if you agree with our choices.