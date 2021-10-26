A Survival Horror Game Set In The Quiet Place Universe Is In The Works
There are no modern horror movies quite like Paramount Pictures' 2018 feature "A Quiet Place." John Krasinski serves as writer, director, and one of the stars of the Paramount Pictures movie (his first big-budget project, but the third feature he's helmed), which features silence as a key element. "The Office" alum stars alongside his actual wife, Emily Blunt, as parents who raise — but mostly protect — their kids (Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds) in a post-apocalyptic world after a majority of the human race is destroyed by aliens who use their keen sense of hearing to detect their prey.
After its release, "A Quiet Place" received both critical and commercial success. The movie still holds a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Box Office Mojo reminds us the film earned nearly $341 million worldwide. It wasn't a total surprise when "A Quiet Place II" was quickly greenlit (via Deadline), premiering on Paramount+ in May 2021.
It's still unknown whether or not a third film will emerge in the franchise that has helped redefine the horror genre as we know it. However, the universe surrounding "A Quiet Place" is getting new life in the video game space.
A Quiet Place horror game is coming in 2022
On Tuesday, IGN reported Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME have teamed up and will release a survival horror game set in the "A Quiet Place" universe next year. The "A Quiet Place" video game already has an official website. As IGN notes, the new game will debut in 2022, but no official date has been announced. The synopsis on the site teases the game will be "an untold story of survival in the 'A Quiet Place' universe," which hints at the likelihood the story will follow the major events from "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place II."
Outside of this information, it's unclear what stage of production the game is currently in, who will be featured in the game's cast, if original characters from the movies will appear in the video game, or when we can expect to see a sneak peek at gameplay footage. A statement from Saber Interactive says the game will "deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion, and drama for which the series is famous."