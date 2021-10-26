A Survival Horror Game Set In The Quiet Place Universe Is In The Works

There are no modern horror movies quite like Paramount Pictures' 2018 feature "A Quiet Place." John Krasinski serves as writer, director, and one of the stars of the Paramount Pictures movie (his first big-budget project, but the third feature he's helmed), which features silence as a key element. "The Office" alum stars alongside his actual wife, Emily Blunt, as parents who raise — but mostly protect — their kids (Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds) in a post-apocalyptic world after a majority of the human race is destroyed by aliens who use their keen sense of hearing to detect their prey.

After its release, "A Quiet Place" received both critical and commercial success. The movie still holds a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Box Office Mojo reminds us the film earned nearly $341 million worldwide. It wasn't a total surprise when "A Quiet Place II" was quickly greenlit (via Deadline), premiering on Paramount+ in May 2021.

It's still unknown whether or not a third film will emerge in the franchise that has helped redefine the horror genre as we know it. However, the universe surrounding "A Quiet Place" is getting new life in the video game space.