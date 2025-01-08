The Deadpool And Wolverine Joke We're Convinced Is About Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have taken their fight from the court of public opinion to actual court — but it also seems to have manifested in the Marvel multiverse. While Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, has seemed to mostly just take the role of quietly supportive husband throughout the open conflict, a few observers, including Baldoni's attorney, have gone back to find what they see as shots at Baldoni in "Deadpool and Wolverine."
That mega-successful Marvel flick, which Reynolds starred in and co-wrote, came out back in July 2024, well before much of the bad blood over Baldoni and Lively's box office hit "It Ends With Us," which was released the following month, came to light. Specifically, the issue is with the character Nicepool, an alternate-universe Deadpool who Reynolds himself plays. One X account, The Spiritual Shift, noted that the character "sports a hippie-style man-bun and long hair, similar to Justin Baldoni's signature look."
Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, went on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show on January 7, 2025. After saying he would sue Lively and Reynolds "into oblivion," Freedman then made it clear that he believes the character was a pointed take on Baldoni, declaring, "If your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni."
Nicepool maybe wasn't so nice after all
The Spiritual Shift also singled out a particular line of dialogue — one of the small details you might have missed in the movie — about another alternate Deadpool, Ladypool, who is voiced by Blake Lively. Nicepool says, "She just had a baby, too, and ... can't even tell." Deadpool shoots back, "I don't think you're supposed to say that," to which Nicepool replies, "That's okay. I identify as a feminist."
Lively's initial complaint against Justin Baldoni alleged that he fat-shamed her after she gave birth, but also called her "sexy" and made inappropriate remarks about her body. The X account that pointed out the similarity also noted that Baldoni has a public persona as a feminist and activist.
Another line from the film that some are taking as a shot at Lively's "It Ends With Us" co-star and director is this one from the "Deadpool and Wolverine" gag reel. Nicepool says, "My calling is to one day host a podcast that monetizes the women's movement." Baldoni does indeed co-host a podcast, called "Man Enough." Its description on its website reads, in part, "The 'Man Enough' podcast explores what it means to be a man today and how rigid gender roles have affected all people."
Everyone is digging in for this showdown
Users on X have also noted that Nicepool dies in "Deadpool and Wolverine" when Deadpool uses him as a human shield. Ladypool is shown shooting him multiple times in a scene set with a flower shop in the background, which is also a key setting in "It Ends With Us."
So how exactly did we get here? Blake Lively filed her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department about Justin Baldoni's company, Wayfarer Studio, in December 2024. Not only did she allege harassment and an unsafe work environment, she also presented text messages she claimed were evidence of a public smear campaign against her. She followed that up a week later with a lawsuit in federal court in New York.
After The New York Times published a detailed report about Lively's allegations, Baldoni sued the newspaper for $250 million, alleging that their story was based on Lively's "self-serving narrative" (via Variety). Clearly, based on what Baldoni's attorney had to say, more lawsuits are to come, including one against Ryan Reynolds. At this rate, "Deadpool 4" is going to have to be a full-on courtroom drama to send up everything that appears to be coming in the months ahead.