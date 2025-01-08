The Deadpool And Wolverine Joke We're Convinced Is About Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have taken their fight from the court of public opinion to actual court — but it also seems to have manifested in the Marvel multiverse. While Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, has seemed to mostly just take the role of quietly supportive husband throughout the open conflict, a few observers, including Baldoni's attorney, have gone back to find what they see as shots at Baldoni in "Deadpool and Wolverine."

That mega-successful Marvel flick, which Reynolds starred in and co-wrote, came out back in July 2024, well before much of the bad blood over Baldoni and Lively's box office hit "It Ends With Us," which was released the following month, came to light. Specifically, the issue is with the character Nicepool, an alternate-universe Deadpool who Reynolds himself plays. One X account, The Spiritual Shift, noted that the character "sports a hippie-style man-bun and long hair, similar to Justin Baldoni's signature look."

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, went on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show on January 7, 2025. After saying he would sue Lively and Reynolds "into oblivion," Freedman then made it clear that he believes the character was a pointed take on Baldoni, declaring, "If your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni."