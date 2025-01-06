What Is Harrison From Beast Games Up To Now?
There's certainly a shady side to "Beast Games," the Prime Video reality series where MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, offers a $5 million prize to contestants willing to go through a series of intense challenges. Before the show came out, there were reports of a disorganized production and even on-set injuries. Yet the series is also a showcase of not just the depraved lengths some people will go to in order to win a ton of money, but also the integrity of the human spirit.
The latter is best exemplified by Harrison Schoen, aka Player 251. After splitting the remaining players into four camps, Schoen was designated captain for one of MrBeast's psychological challenges, one of the many games featured in "Beast Games." Each captain gets offered an increasing amount of money, which they can take at any time by pressing a button and eliminating everyone else on their team. Amazingly, none of the captains take the offer, which reaches a zenith of $1 million.
But at least the other three captains make it to Beast Island to continue competing. After turning down the $1 million bribe, Schoen gets eliminated in Episode 3 after contestants divide into groups of three and must decide amongst themselves how to expunge one of them. Schoen is the unlucky pick, so instead of walking away with $1 million, he goes home with nothing. It's easily the most devastating elimination on the show, beating out anything shown on Netflix's rival reality series, "Squid Game: The Challenge." Let's take a look at what Schoen's been up to since filming "Beast Games" and what the internet thinks of his choice.
What's Harrison Schoen been up to after his Beast Games elimination?
Following his elimination on "Beast Games" Episode 3, Harrison Schoen posted on Instagram to talk about his backstory, his beliefs, and why he turned down $1 million. Ultimately, it came down to his personal values and how he believes you should never hurt anyone, even if you're in a game show.
As for getting eliminated immediately after turning down $1 million, Schoen admitted that the other two contestants he was with offered him immunity, but he wanted to give them a fair shake, believing he wasn't inherently better than them for turning down money previously. The video's mostly a rundown of his morals, and looking at his social media, it appears he hasn't lost sleep over losing such a large sum of cash. Filming for "Beast Games" took place over the summer of 2024, and he's posted frequently on social media since that time.
Judging by his Instagram, Schoen has a bevy of cars at his disposal. Other players on "Beast Games" mentioned that Schoen lived in his car, which gave them pause because it sounded like he would be desperate for money. But it doesn't seem like he's doing too badly judging by some of his rides, including a "Pink Pig" livery from Porsche that he took to a showcase in November 2024. It's unclear how much Schoen spent to get that one car or how much he has in the bank, but it's possible he isn't exactly hurting for money.
What was Harrison Schoen's life like pre-Beast Games?
Harrison Schoen hasn't been shy about where he's from on social media. He describes in one Instagram post how he was in the U.S. Navy until 2020, when he moved in with a girlfriend, but that the couple broke up shortly thereafter. He then looked at alternative ways to generate income, such as living in a garage while renting out properties he owned to save money. In 2021, he began living in a car full-time, and presently lives in a 1985 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300L camper. So on "Beast Games" when he said he lived in a car, it was actually a pretty nice one that has basically a mini-apartment attached to it, complete with a tiny kitchen.
Schoen also appears to make a good amount via content creation. He's earned a sizable following on Instagram and currently has over 450,000 followers. No doubt his appearance on "Beast Games" helped earn him some extra attention. He's also the proprietor of 957Adventure, which is described on Instagram as "a small collection of Porsche Cayennes." From both his accounts, Schoen posts a great deal about the various vehicles he owns and sees and his adventures living on the open road.
His most recent adventure appears to involve traveling down the Pan-American Highway that traverses both Americas to get to Argentina. With so many nice cars at his disposal and the leeway to travel 18,000 miles without another job outside of content creation, maybe Schoen genuinely didn't need the $1 million offered by "Beast Games."
Social media is mixed on Harrison Schoen's choice on Beast Games
Harrison Schoen's team on "Beast Games" was hesitant to make him captain, since he was described as a "homeless veteran" who may have been more prone to taking a large cash payout. But it turns out he was the best pick for them because he didn't take the bribe, and doesn't seem to be as poor as it was implied. Still, a million dollars is a million dollars, and social media naturally has had a mixed reaction.
Naturally, there are those who think Schoen's choice was foolish. After all, it's a game show where only one person can win $5 million, so at some point, Schoen would need to betray someone if he wanted the grand prize. Following Schoen's elimination, Redditor u/SnooTangerines3355 posted: "By not taking the million dollars, you practically spend a million to keep people that will want to take you out later down the line." It's a valid point; the goal is to win, and he could have won right then and there.
Still, given his Instagram post about how he'd never want to screw anyone over, it's clear he has morals he didn't want to compromise. Some see the value in sticking to your word, like @salvagetoscenic on Instagram, who commented on one of Schoen's posts: "Proud is an understatement. Keep writing your incredible story brother." Of course, the best thing now is for Schoen to parlay his integrity into getting more social media followers, the lifeblood of any content creator. With so many fans flocking to him from "Beast Games," Schoen stands to potentially make a lot of money in the long run.