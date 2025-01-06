What Is Harrison From Beast Games Up To Now?

There's certainly a shady side to "Beast Games," the Prime Video reality series where MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, offers a $5 million prize to contestants willing to go through a series of intense challenges. Before the show came out, there were reports of a disorganized production and even on-set injuries. Yet the series is also a showcase of not just the depraved lengths some people will go to in order to win a ton of money, but also the integrity of the human spirit.

The latter is best exemplified by Harrison Schoen, aka Player 251. After splitting the remaining players into four camps, Schoen was designated captain for one of MrBeast's psychological challenges, one of the many games featured in "Beast Games." Each captain gets offered an increasing amount of money, which they can take at any time by pressing a button and eliminating everyone else on their team. Amazingly, none of the captains take the offer, which reaches a zenith of $1 million.

But at least the other three captains make it to Beast Island to continue competing. After turning down the $1 million bribe, Schoen gets eliminated in Episode 3 after contestants divide into groups of three and must decide amongst themselves how to expunge one of them. Schoen is the unlucky pick, so instead of walking away with $1 million, he goes home with nothing. It's easily the most devastating elimination on the show, beating out anything shown on Netflix's rival reality series, "Squid Game: The Challenge." Let's take a look at what Schoen's been up to since filming "Beast Games" and what the internet thinks of his choice.