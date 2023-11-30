Squid Game: The Challenge's Most Devastating Eliminations So Far

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game: The Challenge" Episodes 1-9

Considering that it's based on "Squid Game" — the South Korean drama where 456 players compete to the death to win a giant cash prize — it's unsurprising that the "Squid Game: The Challenge" features dour moments. An adaptation of the award-winning show — minus the life-or-death aspect, of course –, Netflix's reality competition series pits 456 players against one another. When it's time for elimination, squib packs on contestants' costumes explode. (So, still, a little dark here.)

Some eliminations, though, hurt more than others. Sure, during the first handful of episodes, it's a little hard to tell who's who while the eliminations happen; after all, 259 people were eliminated during the first game, Red Light, Green Light. Still, some players seemed set to go all the way, only to fail in the most devastating ways. So, who broke our hearts already?