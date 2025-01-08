Who Does Feyre End Up With In A Court Of Thorns And Roses?

It's hard to be even casually interested in fantasy and romance books and stories and not at least recognize the name Sarah J. Maas (affectionately known as SJM to her fans). Thanks to her successful, multi-book fantasy series "Throne of Glass (ToG)," she has established a reputation for writing awesome female protagonists and crafting complex romantic and friendship connections between her characters.

That said, it was SJM's release of "A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR)" that really put her on the map as a leading voice in romantasy fiction. What began as a "Beauty and the Beast" retelling has become a flourishing fiction series complete with multiple POV characters, ongoing intrigue, and involvement in a Maas-dom multiverse crossover that includes ToG and her most recently created universe, an urban fantasy book trilogy called "Crescent City."

"ACOTAR" has remained SJM's most popular series, though, in large part because of Feyre's endgame ship. While Feyre begins the series by falling in love with a Fae high lord named Tamlin, she undergoes a complicated romantic and individual journey as the series' protagonist and ultimately ends up with someone entirely different. SJM draws such an engaging juxtaposition between Feyre's first Fae love affair and her endgame ship that it elevates the entire ACOTAR series and makes "A Court of Mist and Fury," the second book in the series and the highest-ranked ACOTAR book by fans, a must-read for lovers of the romantasy genre, even if someone isn't keen to read SJM's entire body of work.