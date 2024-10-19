A Court Of Thorns And Roses Most Powerful Characters Ranked By Strength

We know what many characters think about Elain, and we know what Elain expresses to other characters, but her true strength — the true scope of her current abilities — won't be clear until we have chapters written from her point of view. Elain, like Nesta and Feyre, began the series as a human woman but was Made High Fae at the end of ACOMAF alongside Nesta. She was forced into the Cauldron against her will and was thoroughly traumatized by the incident for most of ACOWAR.

Part of what most of the inner circle attributed to trauma, however, was actually a new and powerful gift that Elain was given by the Cauldron. In ACOWAR, Elain continually speaks things that seem nonsensical, which is concerning to her sisters, but there is a reason for her apparent madness. It is Azriel who eventually understands, revealing in chapter 32, "'A seer,' he said, more to himself than us. 'The Cauldron made you a seer.'" Elain's seer abilities represent an enormous leg up for the Night Court in their war against Koschei. She is able to see things in the past, the present, and the future, and she is also just as Made as Nesta, which means that she can communicate with the Cauldron and the Dread Trove as well.