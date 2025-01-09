How To Watch The Kung Fu Panda Movies In Order

"Kung Fu Panda" kicked its way into cineplexes in 2008, scoring rave reviews and pulling in big bucks at the box office. Since then, there have been three more feature films. But is the release order the correct way to watch the movies? Hollywood franchises have a penchant for prequels, after all. When it comes to the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, here's how you should watch the films:

"Kung Fu Panda" (2008)

"Kung Fu Panda 2" (2011)

"Kung Fu Panda 3" (2016)

"Kung Fu Panda 4" (2024)

That's right — in this case, the story chronology matches the release one. However, that's not the case when you factor in all the shorts and TV shows that have padded out the franchise over the years. You don't have to watch them all to enjoy the movies, but some of these projects are important to the overall arc. For the most satisfying "Kung Fu Panda" viewing experience, you should watch the various installments in order of the story, not by release date. Read on to find out how to do just that.