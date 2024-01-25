What Kind Of Animal Is Master Shifu? Why Some Kung Fu Panda Fans May Be Confused

Master Shifu, voiced by Dustin Hoffman, is an integral character within the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, providing wisdom and guiding the next generation of great warriors within the Furious Five, as well as Po (Jack Black). Amid all the tough love and jokes, there's one nagging question that may bother certain fans: What kind of animal is Shifu?

As it turns out, Master Shifu is a red panda, an animal that resides primarily in the Himalayas. It's an appropriate creature given the setting of the "Kung Fu Panda" movies, and, understandably, some people may be thrown off. Red pandas generally have red fur with more minor white markings. However, Shifu has predominantly white fur with a little bit of red. One could chalk this up to him being old, so the color in his fur may have faded. However, in the flashback sequence where we see Shifu take in Tai Lung (Ian McShane), he's still primarily white even though he's younger.

Master Shifu being a red panda may be one of those things only adults notice in "Kung Fu Panda." It makes much more sense when looking at his tail, which alternates between white and orange stripes, just like what one would find on the real-life critter.