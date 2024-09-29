Who Plays Monkey In The Kung Fu Panda Movie And TV Show?

The "Kung Fu Panda" franchise focuses primarily on its titular character, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black). However, it also features plenty of other martial arts-trained animals, such as the protagonist panda's primary allies, the Furious Five. These legendary masters are themed after famous kung fu styles, and while they tend to take the back seat while the spotlight shines on Po, they're still important supporting characters throughout the series.

Since the Furious Five are so prominent, their voice actors also sound quite familiar — for instance, Angelina Jolie voices Tigress in the movies, while Lucy Liu, David Cross, and Seth Rogen lend their voices to Viper, Crane, and Mantis, respectively. The fifth member of the group, Monkey, also has some serious vocal talent behind him. Here's a look at the two actors who play Monkey in the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, Jackie Chan and James Sie.