MrBeast Got Hans Zimmer To Score One Of His Videos

Jimmy Donaldson — also known as MrBeast, to his 203 million combined YouTube subscribers — is an online content creator whose work is arguably defined by one thing: money. His video titles almost always feature some baffling figure, either as a prize or a metric of excess. The title of his second-most-popular video reads "Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000," while another boasts "I Bought The World's Largest Mystery Box ($500,000)."

Though some may relegate this sort of output to the price-over-personality fair that dominates certain portions of the YouTube platform, a more charitable point of view would be that Donaldson attempts to use his outrageous wealth to create and share incredibly unique experiences. His most popular project was a stunningly accurate, massive recreation of the "Squid Game" competition, wherein he assembled 456 real people and gave them a chance to compete for a life-changing cash prize — and yes, the $456,000 prize-pot is included in the title (per YouTube). While the video didn't net the creator much money (and brought up a host of bizarre ethical conundrums), it's refreshingly more creative than merely buying a "lambo" or financing a glitzy, low-effort music video (tragically, some financially strapped creators are forced to consolidate these into one project).

Many of Donaldson's videos will also feature some combination of this extravagance with an extreme challenge. One month, he may claim to have "survived a plane crash" — the next, he has "hunted 100 people." His most recent project, titled "I Survived 50 Hours in Antartica," is no less dramatic than his previous stunts — so, of course, he needed the help of an equally dramatic composer. And in this case, he turned to the man who scored "Dune," "Gladiator," and "The Dark Knight."