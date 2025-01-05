Who's The Boss Cast Then And Now

If you grew up in or simply lived through the 1980s, there's a good chance you sat down and watched a few episodes of "Who's the Boss?" The popular sitcom dominated the airwaves throughout its eight seasons and 196 episodes, earning numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and many more. While series lead Tony Danza was already well known for his work in "Taxi," "Who's the Boss?" brought Alyssa Milano to the world's attention, establishing her decades-long career.

"Who's the Boss?" ran from 1984 until 1992, and like any popular sitcom during that time, it featured a large and impressive cast of characters. There are the core characters of Tony (Danza), Angela (Judith Light), Samantha (Milano), Jonathan (Danny Pintauro), and Mona (Katherine Helmond), but there were also many guest stars, single-episode characters, and series regulars who popped in every once in a while. The final episode of "Who's the Boss?" premiered over 30 years ago, and it's natural to wonder what happened to everyone involved with the series.

Three decades is a long time, and everyone who worked on the show went on to appear in other programs, films, and elsewhere. Sadly, some stars have since died, while others faded into relative obscurity. There was even a plan to launch a "Who's the Boss?" sequel series, but the show was ultimately scrapped. Regardless, here's what the cast of "Who's the Boss?" has been up to since the series came to an end over 30 years ago.