The Untold Truth Of The Late Matthew Perry

Known for his quick wit, perfect comic timing, and snarky one-liners, Matthew Perry is the quintessential '90s funnyman. Forever remembered as Chandler Bing from "Friends," he grew up in Canada with a dream of becoming rich and famous. Through sheer force of will, it seems, he was able to do that and much more.

From his earliest days as a little-known actor in the '80s to his worldwide sitcom fame in the '90s through his later career on "The Odd Couple" and beyond, Perry's career has been a remarkable evolution. But behind the laughter lie the challenges he faced on the road to stardom, including troubles with addiction and mental health that make his tragic life story an important reminder that even the biggest stars face very real problems.

There is so much more to Matthew Perry, though than his years on "Friends" or his well-publicized road to recovery. With his devastating death in 2023, fans are gathering to celebrate his life, and we thought we'd help by illuminating some of the untold truth about Matthew Perry.